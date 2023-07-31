Invited testifiers at an interim hearing of the Legislature’s Education Committee told state lawmakers on Monday they welcomed more involvement from parents in Nebraska’s K-12 education system.

But state and local school board members, educators and a prominent member of a political action committee seeking to elect conservative school board members diverged when it came to addressing the biggest challenges to public education.

The hearing on a trio of legislative resolutions was called by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil to gather information that could lead to legislation limiting what educators teach and boosting parents’ influence in the activities of the school.

Murman introduced a bill (LB374) earlier this year that would have required school districts to make learning materials available for public inspection through a public portal and to create a process that allowed parents to object to school library books.

“Parents need to be able to blow the whistle about inappropriate materials making their way into the classroom,” Murman told the committee.

The Education Committee chair said he was also concerned about social-emotional learning, commonly referred to as SEL, saying it was an attempt to inject critical race theory into public school classrooms.

Social-emotional learning teaches students how to manage their emotions and improve their social interactions. All 50 states have standards related to social-emotional learning in preschool, while only about half — Nebraska does not — have standards for K-12.

Critical race theory, which is nearly a century old and is typically taught at the graduate school level, examines how systemic inequities have stemmed from race and racism.

Murman, answering questions from Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad, alleged that Nebraska teachers were using critical race theory in their K-12 classrooms, and were encouraged to do so by the Nebraska Department of Education.

In 2022, Murman and a handful of other state senators said the Launch Nebraska website curated by the state education department had links for teachers’ professional development that promoted critical race theory. The links were taken down after it was brought to the department’s attention.

On Monday, Education Commissioner Brian Maher said the department was revamping how training materials appear through Launch Nebraska, including monitoring links that take users to other websites — a challenging task, he said.

But Maher, as well as school board members from large and medium-sized districts in the state, said the focus on issues that have been flashpoints in the culture war like critical race theory and social-emotional learning are not priorities.

Maher said he hoped to improve assessment scores for all students, address a teacher shortage and help schools navigate resources to ensure they can help students succeed.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion asked Maher what strategies Nebraska could deploy alongside investing more funding to solve its teacher shortage. Maher said Nebraska needed to do more to encourage those interested in becoming teachers.

“If we can get out of our own way in the profession, I think that will go a long way toward making teaching more fun,” Maher said. “I think it can be very fulfilling; we need to make sure we create the conditions for our staff to be fulfilled.”

Mike Pate, a 27-year member of the Millard Public Schools board, said he believed parents in the state’s third largest district had wide access to and input on the curriculum materials used by teachers.

Millard also has a process for parents to exclude their students from participating in certain lessons, Pate told the committee, and added “many if not all” of the proposals from Murman to ensure accountability were already in place.

“I don’t think we’re an outlier,” Pate said. “We stay in our lane, we try to focus on what’s important which is the education of our kids. We do a pretty good job of giving academic performance at the lowest cost to taxpayers.”

And Lisa Wagner, president of the Central City Public Schools board, told the committee districts are already required to have parental involvement policies, along with policies related to the review of library and curriculum materials.

That runs counter to the national narrative, which Wagner said Nebraska should avoid falling into.

“We do not need additional mandates dealing with parental involvement,” Wagner said, adding parents who have concerns should reach out to teachers, administrators and local school board members.

Several testifiers, including State Board of Education member Kirk Penner, and Sue Greenwald of Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, said that the use of social-emotional learning was a way to inject critical race theory and Marxism into schools.

Penner, who spoke in his personal capacity and not as a representative of the state board, told the committee he saw non-school organizations like Planned Parenthood and the Southern Poverty Law Center and “liberal senators in Nebraska” as influencing what was going on in the classroom.

While he agreed “developing self-awareness and self-management” were good things for students, Penner said — without evidence — that schools that did so under the most common frameworks were teaching it “through the lens of a critical race theorist.”

Greenwald, meanwhile, said social-emotional learning was part of a global effort to “give your children a social credit score,” pushed by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum — comments she admitted were conspiratorial in nature.

She also said the proposal to give parents access to curriculum material did not go far enough, adding parents needed to be able to watch changes made to curriculum “in real time” online.

Other educators also told the committee they disagreed with the increased focus on diversity and inclusion in school curriculums after 2020 and believed it interfered with teachers’ abilities to focus on topics like reading and math.

Lori Samuelson, a school psychologist in Hastings, said diversity programs do not allow teachers to focus on “the whole student,” and said when she raised that point in a Facebook group she was punished.

Monday’s hearing, which only featured invited testimony and did not allow Nebraskans to testify, did not have any immediate outcome, but it did spark a competing public forum that ran concurrently in another hearing room at the Capitol.

Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney, who does not serve on the Education Committee, and several other senators, heard from teachers, parents and others opposed to Murman’s bill, which they said would limit how students learned about controversial topics and would censor teachers and librarians.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023