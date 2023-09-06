The number of first-time freshmen from Nebraska who enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln rose by 3.6% this year, according to a headcount of students taken late last month.

A total of 3,545 freshmen students hailing from across the Cornhusker state marked the largest group of resident students to become Huskers in more than five years, UNL said.

In all, there are 4,699 first-year students attending Nebraska's flagship public university campus for the fall 2023 semester, an increase of 1.3% from last year.

But total enrollment fell by 0.9% this year, continuing a trend of declines that started after UNL broke the 26,000-student mark -- the highest enrollment in the more than 150-year history of the institution -- in the fall 2018 semester.

This year, UNL reported 23,600 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students.

Enrollment totals Campus enrollment totals * University of Nebraska-Lincoln: 23,600 (0.9% decrease) * University of Nebraska at Omaha: 15,015 (0.3% decrease) * University of Nebraska at Kearney: 6,017 (0.4% decrease) * University of Nebraska Medical Center: 4,555 (3.4% increase) * Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture: 232 (7.2% decrease)

"Growing our enrollment remains a priority and, while down slightly today, we are seeing several positive trends and identifying strengths to build upon for tomorrow," Chancellor Rodney Bennett said in a press release.

Bennett said he was "excited" to see more Nebraska students choosing UNL and said the university would remain "focused on strengthening retention efforts that will help more of these students persist to graduation."

"As the state's land-grant institution, we are committed to fulfilling our promise of developing future leaders for Nebraska and the world," he said.

While the number of Nebraska students rose, UNL also reported double-digit increases of students from across the region, including Wyoming, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, and Colorado.

Alyssa Hurlock of Minnesota said in a university press release that several factors helped UNL stand out from the 12 universities considered by her triplet daughters.

“We toured campus twice, and it just felt like home,” Hurlock said. “Everyone was so sweet and kind. Any question we asked, seriously, people would drop what they were doing to answer. We did not get that kind of service at any other university we considered.”

Other factors that led the three Hurlock daughters to enroll at the university include affordability, availability of majors, distance from home, low crime rate, and communication from the schools.

“People always ask us: ‘Why Nebraska? There is nothing to do there.’ Well, there is plenty to do in Lincoln, and our daughters are loving every minute of it,” Hurlock said. “The people there are amazing. The campus is beautiful. And affordability, especially in terms of a Big Ten degree, is incredible.”

UNL also reported its most diverse student body for the 11th straight year. Nearly one in five students (18.8%, up from 18.3% last year) are from ethnically diverse populations.

And although the number of students enrolled fell, the total number of credit hours being taken at UNL increased this fall, up 357 to 299,808, the university said.

Across the University of Nebraska system, which includes undergraduate campuses in Omaha and Kearney, the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, enrollment fell slightly between 2022 and 2023.

A total of 49,419 students are taking classes from NU this fall, a loss of 148 students or a 0.3% decrease from last year. The actual number reflects the flat to slightly down enrollment NU planned for in its 2023-24 budget.

The system's total enrollment is reflected in the University of Nebraska at Omaha's enrollment, which was down 0.3% this year to 15,015 students, as well as at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where enrollment dropped 0.4% to 6,017 students.

At UNK, the number of first-time freshmen rose 5% this year.

The number of students pursuing medical education at UNMC rose once again this year. Enrollment at the academic medicine campus was up 3.7% to 4,555.

And at NCTA, a two-year college in Curtis, enrollment fell by 7.25% to 232 students.

NU President Ted Carter said he was cautiously optimistic but pleased to see enrollment stabilize after two years of declines and credited campus teams for their work engaging prospective students.

"A strong, growing state of Nebraska is linked to a strong, growing University of Nebraska," Carter said in a statement. "While our university is not immune to demographic realities and other challenges facing all of higher education, the needs to our workforce and state are too important for us not to be completely focused on attracting, retaining and graduating as many students as possible."

Carter said NU would remain "creative and aggressive in building new strategies" to attract students to Nebraska's public university system.

Photos: Historic UNL buildings University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall UNL CBA building UNL Temple Building UNL Morrill Hall Cather Hall, Pound Hall Teachers College Brace Laboratory Brace Hall University of Nebraska astronomical observatory UNL Architecture Hall University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall Cather Hall, Pound Hall University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall