The University of Nebraska-Lincoln finalized plans to trim nearly $10.8 million from its 2023-24 budget by closing open positions and reducing administrative costs.

Chancellor Ronnie Green accepted small changes recommended by the Academic Planning Committee to the cuts he proposed in April. The reductions will go into effect on July 1.

"I appreciate the APC's careful consideration of the proposal and the effort put into fully understanding the impacts of these reductions," Green wrote in a June 1 memo. "I accept the minor adjustments to the proposal that you have recommended."

The cuts are part of a $23.2 million budget deficit created largely by enrollment losses over the past two years.

The majority of the cuts eliminate unfilled jobs within various academic units across UNL, while some current staff positions will not be renewed for the upcoming year, and some offices will reduce their hours of operation.

Other reductions to UNL's state-aided budget — made up of state appropriations and tuition revenue — were realized by moving positions and programs to alternative funding sources like private donations or grants.

* $2.88 million from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources

* $1.78 million from the College of Arts and Sciences

* $1.47 million from the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor

* $1.26 million from the College of Engineering

* $968,795 from the College of Business

* $574,461 from the College of Education and Human Sciences

* $379,271 from University Libraries

* $358,224 from the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts

* $225,766 from the Chancellor's Office

* $225,485 from the College of Law

* $200,884 from Research and Development

* $150,421 from the College of Journalism and Mass Communications

* $134,067 from the College of Architecture

* $126,372 from Business and Finance

* $30,543 from Student Affairs

Green, who will retire at the end of the month, has overseen $66 million in cuts to UNL's state-aided budget during his seven years as chancellor.

The next UNL chancellor — likely Rodney Bennett, the priority candidate for the position, who is conducting public forums on campus this week — will be forced to close an additional $12.4 million budget deficit beginning this fall.

UNL anticipates enrollment growth could help reduce that budget gap.

But even more cuts are likely on the horizon.

Last week, NU President Ted Carter told the Board of Regents increasing expenses and marginal revenue growth will force the university to cut nearly $50 million next year.

In 2024-25, without finding additional revenue sources like raising tuition or cutting costs, the deficit could balloon to nearly $80 million, Carter said.

Roughly half of those cuts would fall upon UNL to manage. The flagship campus is the largest of the four campuses in the university system.

Administrators have proposed a 3.5% tuition increase that would reduce the deficit to $27.2 million in 2023-24 and $57.6 million in 2024-25.

Regents will consider the tuition rate at a June 22 meeting.

