The Senate Appropriations Committee has tagged $25 million for construction of an agricultural research facility at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The appropriation will further development of the $140 million National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture, which is anticipated to begin construction next year.

Sen. Deb Fischer, who sponsored the appropriation, said in a statement the research center funding was one of three Nebraska-based projects included in the Senate's ag budget this year.

The Appropriations Committee also voted 28-0 to advance $3 million in funding to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and $1 million for the National Ag Producers Data Cooperative also led by UNL.

The bill must still be voted on by both the Senate and the House before it goes to President Joe Biden for his signature, but Fischer said she was optimistic the project had received bipartisan support.

"Nebraska is becoming a world-renowned leader in agricultural research," Fischer said in a statement. "I'm proud to have pushed for these critical projects, which will cement our state's position as a hub for ag innovation and support family farmers and ranchers."

The National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture has also secured $3 million in funding in the House ag budget, led by Rep. Mike Flood, who has been a vocal supporter of the project.

Congress has previously appropriated $11.2 million for design and planning of the facility in 2020 and $20 million for construction in 2021.

The Nebraska Legislature also set aside $25 million in funds for an 80,000-square-foot companion building, an appropriation that would cover half the cost. The spending bill was signed into law by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2022.

The University of Nebraska has pledged to raise the remaining $25 million for a center that would convert research done at the USDA facility into real-world products and services.

Fischer said she also secured language in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriation Act that prioritizes agricultural research at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center.

