A coalition led by the Nebraska State Education Association kicked off a statewide petition drive on Tuesday to overturn a law providing tax incentives for donors to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools.

Support Our Schools Nebraska is seeking to gather 90,000 signatures in 90 days to put the “Opportunity Scholarships Act” (LB753) introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen before voters next year.

If the petition drive gathers the signatures from 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, the referendum would go before voters in the November 2024 general election.

“Nebraskans have rejected public funding for private schools three times previously,” said Jenni Benson, president of NSEA. “We need to tell the governor and state lawmakers that no means no.”

When LB753 takes effect in January 2024, individuals and entities will be able to reduce their tax liability by making donations to scholarship funds that help students attend private schools across the state.

The total amount of tax credits available in the first two years will be $25 million, according to the provisions of the bill, with the cap set to increase to $100 million after — or about one-tenth the amount of money appropriated by the state for public school education annually.

Opponents of the law, which include teachers’ unions, school board leaders, education policy organizations, advocates of individuals with disabilities, and others say the policy harms students, families and schools in multiple ways.

The Rev. T. Michael Williams, president of the Omaha NAACP, said he believes the new law will exacerbate economic and social divisions among students, families and communities, calling it “unfair.”

“I’m glad we’re taking this issue to the people of Nebraska who will see it for what it is and repeal it,” said Williams, who signed the petition at Tuesday’s rally on the north side of the Capitol building.

School board members representing small rural schools and a large metropolitan district said LB753 was “bad public policy” that effectively diverted public funding to private schools.

Dave Welsch, a board member of Milford Public Schools, said LB753 makes donations to private schools more lucrative than donations to churches, public school foundations, food banks, or other community groups by creating a dollar-for-dollar income tax credit.

Before it was passed into law, Welsch said individuals or corporations had the option to donate to organizations that provided scholarships for students wanting to attend private schools, and those donations were treated the same as other charitable donation under Nebraska’s tax laws.

“Because (LB753) is a dollar-for-dollar income tax credit, it isn’t even the individual or corporation making the donation to private and parochial schools, it is state tax dollars providing this funding,” Welsch said.

Omaha Public Schools board member Jane Erdenberger, a former teacher, said the incentives to donate to private school scholarship programs would not necessarily create opportunities for all students.

Those who do not speak English fluently, require additional support, or have a disability might not have access to a private school education because those schools are not required to accept and educate all students, Erdenberger said.

“Tax money spent under LB753 will not be available to every Nebraska student,” she said. “More than half of Nebraska’s counties do not have a private school, so they will not receive any of the $25 million, which will grow to $100 million, under this program.

“In the counties that do, not every child is required to be accepted,” Erdenberger added.

Dunixi Guereca, executive director of Stand for Schools, said LB753 was not about giving students choice about their education, but rather private schools to pick and choose which students they serve, and Edison McDonald, executive director of the Arc of Nebraska, said the bill did not include any requirement that students with disabilities could access a private school education.

And Molly Gross, the legislative chair of the Nebraska Parent Teacher Association, said the effort wasn’t about private schools, but rather about preventing private schools from receiving public tax dollars.

“LB753 is not about helping kids, it’s about giving huge tax breaks to corporations and the super wealthy,” Gross said. “This is a scheme to divert hundreds of millions of tax dollars to private schools. It’s a bad public policy and it will hurt public schools.”

Benson said the petition drive is being led by the NSEA’s 25,000 members across the state.

A number of signing events in Lincoln, Omaha, and other cities and towns in Nebraska have already taken place or have been scheduled.

Backers of LB753 said the effort to repeal the law was misguided and would hurt students and families in several statements responding to Tuesday's kickoff event.

Tom Venzor, executive director of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, called the petition drive "all out political warfare against children in need of better educational opportunities."

"Rather than respecting parents as the primary educators of their children, the teachers union is literally stripping educational opportunities out of the hands of low-income students, military families, students with disabilities, kids who have been bullied, and children in the foster care system," Venzor said.

Thirty-three senators who voted for LB753 said in a statement they were "deeply disappointed that some in the Nebraska public education establishment are pursuing a multi-million dollar ballot initiative denying opportunities to vulnerable and at-risk children."

"Children are our future and we must invest in them," the statement said. "We stand united with families and students and are committed to defending the educational opportunities created by the historic passage of the Opportunity Scholarships Act."

