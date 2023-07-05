A stillborn baby that had been disposed of in a river in Norfolk almost 20 years ago has been identified.
In a news release Wednesday, Norfolk Police said that on June 17, 2004, they were called to the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in the 200 block of North First Street.
When they arrived, they found the body of a baby boy in the river, the release said.
At the time, an autopsy attempting to determine whether the baby was alive prior to being discovered was inconclusive. A follow-up investigation to reveal the mother's identity also came up short.
During the investigation, a DNA sample collected from the baby was compared to several individuals but did not successfully identify anyone. A second sample and a DNA profile were kept for follow-up investigations, according to the release.
Police said they identified the possible mother this year after they had partnered with the University of Nebraska Medical Center DNA lab in March — along with United Data Connect, a genetic genealogy service — which conducted an investigative genealogy process.
After a DNA sample from the mother was collected, her identity was confirmed.
The mother told police that she was a juvenile at the time of the birth, which occurred at home, and that the baby was stillborn.
Police said that a second person aware of the circumstances was also identified and interviewed, and confirmed the pregnancy and stillborn baby.
Norfolk police said in the release that the statute of limitations for any potential crime committed has passed, and there is insufficient evidence for any other prosecution.
They said they will continue to investigate and review any new information in the case, as well as the paternal connections to the baby.
Wettest counties in Nebraska
Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth's water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle
traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are
markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about
30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally "wet" regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change. Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Nebraska that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year's precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
Canva
#50. Stanton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.66 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.13 inches (#5 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.92 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#49. Boyd County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.76 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.73 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.11 inches below norm
Canva
#48. Cedar County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.83 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.31 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#47. Boone County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.44 inches (#15 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.06 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#46. Holt County
- Five-year precipitation average: 25.93 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.49 inches (#27 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.52 inches below norm
Canva
#45. Valley County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.86 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.61 inches below norm
Canva
#44. Dakota County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.08 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.16 inches (#7 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.35 inches below norm
Tudoran Andrei // Shutterstock
#43. Platte County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.16 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.05 inches (#9 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.54 inches below norm
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. Greeley County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.23 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.90 inches (#12 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.29 inches below norm
Canva
#41. Franklin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.26 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.50 inches (#27 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.54 inches below norm
Canva
#40. Garfield County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.98 inches (#32 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.58 inches below norm
Danita Delimont // Shutterstock
#39. Wheeler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.36 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.24 inches (#21 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.42 inches below norm
Morgan Ritz // Shutterstock
#38. Colfax County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.39 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.17 inches (#6 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -10.53 inches below norm
Canva
#37. Kearney County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.42 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.11 inches (#24 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.24 inches below norm
Canva
#36. Buffalo County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.45 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.86 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.35 inches below norm
Canva
#35. Blaine County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.32 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.14 inches below norm
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#34. Nance County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.65 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.04 inches (#13 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.80 inches below norm
Canva
#33. Thurston County
- Five-year precipitation average: 26.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.26 inches (#7 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.21 inches below norm
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#32. Adams County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.01 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.82 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.33 inches below norm
Canva
#31. Howard County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.16 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.04 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.53 inches below norm
Canva
#30. Hall County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.35 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.77 inches (#17 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.09 inches below norm
Canva
#29. Cuming County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.40 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.93 inches (#8 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.99 inches below norm
James Taivalkoski // Shutterstock
#28. Thomas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 17.97 inches (#34 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.21 inches below norm
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#27. Clay County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.52 inches (#27 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.83 inches below norm
Canva
#26. Webster County
- Five-year precipitation average: 27.71 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.44 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.01 inches below norm
Canva
#25. Merrick County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.94 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.89 inches below norm
Canva
#24. Fillmore County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.36 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.41 inches (#13 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.39 inches below norm
Canva
#23. Hamilton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.51 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.13 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.91 inches below norm
Canva
#22. Nuckolls County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.58 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 22.63 inches (#33 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.95 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#21. Butler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.72 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 19.99 inches (#12 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.15 inches below norm
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#20. Burt County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.93 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.41 inches (#10 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.28 inches below norm
Andrew B Hall // Shutterstock
#19. Dodge County
- Five-year precipitation average: 28.94 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 18.65 inches (#7 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -10.22 inches below norm
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#18. Polk County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.00 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.16 inches (#18 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.88 inches below norm
Canva
#17. York County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.18 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.77 inches (#20 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.84 inches below norm
melissamn // Shutterstock
#16. Seward County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.62 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.00 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.56 inches below norm
Canva
#15. Thayer County
- Five-year precipitation average: 29.65 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 23.06 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.51 inches below norm
Canva
#14. Saunders County
- Five-year precipitation average: 30.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.61 inches (#10 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.64 inches below norm
culturalrelic // Shutterstock
#13. Saline County
- Five-year precipitation average: 30.52 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 20.95 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.67 inches below norm
Canva
#12. Washington County
- Five-year precipitation average: 30.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 21.83 inches (#15 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -7.41 inches below norm
Ruth McNeill Photography // Shutterstock
#11. Douglas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.13 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 22.77 inches (#18 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.85 inches below norm
Canva
#10. Lancaster County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 22.96 inches (#19 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.23 inches below norm
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#9. Sarpy County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.45 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 23.07 inches (#18 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.76 inches below norm
Canva
#8. Jefferson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.52 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 26.22 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.56 inches below norm
Canva
#7. Cass County
- Five-year precipitation average: 31.98 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 24.35 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.00 inches below norm
Canva
#6. Otoe County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.02 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 25.82 inches (#29 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.37 inches below norm
Alexander Lukatskiy // Shutterstock
#5. Johnson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.11 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 26.43 inches (#29 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.24 inches below norm
Canva
#4. Gage County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.22 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 26.88 inches (#37 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.20 inches below norm
Canva
#3. Nemaha County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.51 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 27.24 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.06 inches below norm
Canva
#2. Pawnee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 32.71 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 27.33 inches (#30 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.90 inches below norm
Canva
#1. Richardson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 33.16 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.81 inches (#31 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.03 inches below norm
Canva
