Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 23-year-old Schuyler man died after he crashed his Volkswagen Jetta into the back of another sedan while speeding east on U.S. 30 last week, according to the Colfax County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Romero Ortega was driving his 2019 Jetta east "at a high rate of speed" about 5 miles west of Schuyler shortly before 3 p.m. on May 24 when he started to pass an eastbound Hyundai Sonata, Chief Deputy Dan Freed said.

As Ortega neared the Hyundai, driven by 59-year-old Moises Garcia, Ortega clipped the rear end of the sedan, sending his own car rolling off the highway, Freed said.

Ortega's Volkswagen rolled at least three times before coming to rest in a field south of the highway, Freed said.

He was taken by ambulance to CHI Health Schuyler, where he died of his injuries.

Garcia was not cited for his role in the crash, Freed said.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers