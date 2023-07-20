MADISON — A Norfolk woman who terminated her pregnancy last year and later participated in the burning and burial of the remains was sentenced to jail and probation Thursday.

Celeste Burgess, 19, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 90 days in jail and two years probation for prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

With good behavior, Burgess will serve 53 days in jail before she is released.

She pleaded guilty on May 22 and, in exchange for her plea, a misdemeanor charge of concealing another person’s death and false reporting were dismissed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors also agreed not to recommend a specific sentence for Burgess, who was 17 at the time of her offense.

Burgess was charged last June after police learned that she was involved in the illegal burial of her baby in April 2022. She initially was charged in juvenile court but had her case transferred to district court last July.

Former Norfolk Police Detective Ben McBride said he began investigating the death and subsequent disposal of the remains on April 26, 2022. One of Celeste Burgess’ co-workers notified a Nebraska State Patrol trooper that Burgess, a day earlier, had discussed having experienced a miscarriage and needing to “dig the body up and burn the baby’s body.”

Testimony from McBride last June revealed that Jessica Burgess ordered “Pregnot” pills on eBay in March 2022 — pills that would allow her daughter to terminate her pregnancy.

The Burgesses then enacted a plan to bury the remains at a rural location north of Norfolk. Evidence at Jessica Burgess’ preliminary hearing last year indicated that the mother and daughter buried the remains three different times and also attempted to burn the remains after the second exhumation.

Last July, a then 22-year-old man pleaded no contest to attempted concealing a death, a Class 3 misdemeanor, after he lent support to the Burgesses by providing them with transportation to and from the multiple burial sites.

Celeste Burgess told Kube on Thursday that she was unhappy with her pregnancy since she first learned about it. She said she had been in an abusive relationship and did not want to share a child with the man who had impregnated her.

Celeste Burgess told Kube, when asked, that she was not coerced by her mother nor any other adult.

“I was honestly scared at the time,” she said. “I didn't know what to do. I freaked out. I didn't know what way to turn at all after everything had happened. And I wanted to do the right thing. But then I didn't know if what I was doing at the time was the right thing. I do regret my decisions very much.”

The judge also asked Burgess if she ever considered having the remains cremated or whether to organize a funeral. Burgess said that her family had struggled financially and that she believed they would not be able to afford funeral costs.

Burgess also detailed mental illnesses she has long suffered with, but she acknowledged that her actions were caused by a series of poor choices.

The 19-year-old also said she had since given birth to a child, and later had her parental rights terminated.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said there were several things mentioned by Burgess in the pre-sentence investigation report and in court that “aren’t true at all.”

Smith detailed text messages sent by Burgess, including one that said, “I can’t wait to get rid of this thing so I can wear skinny jeans again.”

And it was clear, Smith said, that Burgess wasn’t tricked into taking the Pregnot pills. She knew full well what she was doing, having sent messages about receiving the pills and taking them, telling her mother, “It’s happening now.”

With regard to the disposal of the remains, Smith said it was a “terrible thing for everybody, especially the (deceased) boy.”

Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said the defense wasn’t going to make excuses for Celeste Burgess despite her age and mental health.

“And I think, looking back now, she regrets every step that she took during this course of events,” Hartner said.

The defense attorney asked Kube to consider probation for Burgess, since she had no prior criminal history.

Burgess, in tears, told Kube she was afraid of being taken away from her family and that she was ready to turn her life around.

“And I'd really like to see — instead of getting locked up — I would really want a chance to actually prove to everyone that I could be a good person,” she said.

Kube, who described the case as difficult, said he didn't believe there was a physical health issue, but that Burgess simply didn't want the baby.

“And maybe that's why it's especially concerning to a lot of people. It wasn't just a wrong decision, it was a wrong decision that involves human life, or at least the life that was living inside of you.”