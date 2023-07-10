In a 4-3 decision, the Nebraska Supreme Court split on whether a 29-year-old Grand Island man serving a prison sentence should lose his parental rights to his son.

Friday's order showed a court divided over how much weight judges should give incarceration when deciding whether to terminate parental rights, given a parent's right to raise his or her children is constitutionally protected.

The majority affirmed a Court of Appeals' decision earlier this year, which concluded that terminating Denzel Sr.’s parental rights was not in Denzel Jr.’s best interests and reversed Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey III's order. The last name of Denzel Sr. and his son were not part of the court's decision.

At the termination hearing in March 2022, the state's evidence almost entirely was related to Denzel Sr.'s incarceration.

According to the decision, Denzel Sr. was arrested in 2018 three months after his son was born. He is serving an 8- to 12-year sentence for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and is eligible for parole in November.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Denzel Jr. was removed from his mother's care and placed in foster care, prompting the proceedings.

Writing for the majority, Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman said: "While Denzel Sr.’s incarceration presently limits his ability to provide for Denzel Jr., he is not unfit to parent. Since Denzel Sr.’s paternity was confirmed, he has remained in Denzel Jr.’s life as feasible and has not reoffended."

He's taken three parenting classes in prison, stayed in contact with caseworkers and stayed in communication with his son through weekly phone calls, video visits and one in-person visit.

He also has a job in prison, is working toward work release and seeking a forklift certification, Miller-Lerman said.

She said the juvenile court raised a sincere and serious concern that Denzel Jr. would languish in the foster-care system and be denied permanency unless Denzel Sr.’s parental rights were terminated.

But, permanency could be achieved through a guardianship without terminating a parent’s rights, Miller-Lerman said.

"In view of the foregoing, we determine that the state and the guardian ad litem (appointed to represent the interests of the child) failed to prove that Denzel Sr. is unfit or that termination of Denzel Sr.’s parental rights was in Denzel Jr.’s best interests," she wrote.

The dissenting judges — Justices Jeffrey Funke and William Cassel and Chief Justice Michael Heavican — said they would have found it in the child's best interest to terminate Denzel Sr.'s parental rights, as Corey had.

Writing for the minority, Funke said: "The Court of Appeals and majority have both expressed concern that '(a)lmost the entirety of the state’s evidence related to best interests and unfitness focused on Denzel Sr.’s incarceration.' It is true that incarceration cannot be the 'sole factual basis' for termination of parental rights. However, when termination is grounded in a child’s out-of-home placement, as is true in this case, incarceration is not the sole factual basis for termination."

He said Denzel Sr.’s past criminal actions also demonstrate voluntary conduct that has prevented him from functioning as a fit parent.

"Children cannot, and should not, be suspended in foster care or be made to await uncertain parental maturity," Funke wrote.