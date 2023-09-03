Nebraska State Patrol troopers were uninjured after a driver crashed into their cruisers on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska on Saturday.

Three troopers were responding to a report of a man and a woman arguing on the shoulder of I-80 near mile marker 109 by Big Springs at about 3 p.m. Saturday, the patrol said in a Sunday news release.

A Honda Civic then drove onto the shoulder, hitting one cruiser and sending it into two other cruisers. No one was inside the cruisers at the time and the troopers were uninjured.

The driver of the Civic was taken by the Ogallala Fire Department to the Ogallala Community Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated. The Keith County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

The original incident the troopers were responding to resulted in no citations.

