A recent decision by the state's high court has cast doubt on the constitutionality of bench trials, rather than jury trials, in eviction cases in Nebraska.

In the opinion Friday in NP Dodge Management Company v. Teresa Holcomb, the Nebraska Supreme Court dismissed the Omaha woman's appeal without getting to the question at hand, finding the case moot because she already had been removed from the apartment.

And they dismissed the case.

But in a concurring opinion, Justice Jonathan J. Papik said, while he agrees with the majority opinion that the case is moot, he believes Holcomb "has identified a potential constitutional problem" with the provision of Nebraska's Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act (NURLTA), which requires the cases to be tried a judge, not a jury.

He said he wrote separately to highlight why he believes the bench trial provision may rest on "constitutionally fragile ground."

Papik said the longstanding precedent of the Nebraska Supreme Court and the weight of authority from other jurisdictions appears to support Holcomb’s argument that eviction actions are legal in nature.

And because the constitutional right to a jury trial extends to actions that are legal in nature, the state constitution's right to a jury trial would seem to afford litigants the right to a jury trial for actions brought under the act, Papik said.

NP Dodge and the Nebraska Attorney General's office, which filed a brief in the case, both defended the constitutionality of the bench trial provision, arguing that jury trials weren't required.

But Papik said their argument had flaws.

"While the court has not held that the NURLTA’s bench trial provision is unconstitutional, neither have we held that it is constitutional. Furthermore, three members of this court, through this concurrence, have expressed doubts about the constitutionality of the bench trial provision. Suffice it to say, the constitutionality of the NURLTA’s bench trial provision remains an open question," the justice wrote.

Papik was joined by Justices Lindsey Miller-Lerman and Jeffrey Funke.

Papik said the Legislature may in the future wish to itself consider "the constitutionality of, and reassess, the NURLTA’s bench trial provision."

Legal Aid of Nebraska, which represented Holcomb, hailed the decision as a "positive indication that Nebraskans may in fact have a right to jury trial in these proceedings."

The ACLU of Nebraska, the Iowa/Nebraska NAACP, the Nebraska College of Law Civil Clinic and the National Housing Law Project all filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of their position.

Ken Smith, Nebraska Appleseed’s Economic Justice Program Director, said in 1995, the Nebraska Legislature restricted access to the right to jury trials for eviction proceedings, and that went unquestioned for almost 30 years.

"Since that time, generations of Nebraskans have been forced from their homes,” he said.

Kasey Ogle, senior staff attorney for Collective Impact Lincoln, a partnership between Nebraska Appleseed and Civic Nebraska, said Nebraskans deserve – and have for too long been denied – a fair process when faced with being separated from their homes.

"Although the Court was unable to recognize that Nebraskans have a constitutionally guaranteed right to a jury trial in eviction court proceedings today, the concurring opinion filed has made it more clear than ever that the right to a trial by jury is recognized by our State’s Constitution. We will not rest until a final authoritative opinion is issued recognizing this critical right," Ogle said.

