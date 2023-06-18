A mortgage loan officer in the Omaha area is set to make his first court appearance this week in Kansas City following an indictment implicating him in a $12.4 million COVID-19 fraud scheme by a Missouri businessman.

Federal prosecutors say Anthony Brockman, 48, of Bennington, accepted Kansas City Chiefs playoffs tickets and a new Chevrolet Tahoe in exchange for facilitating the scheme.

Brockman was working as a US Bank branch manager in Kansas City at the time.

After leaving Missouri, he worked as a loan officer at Union Bank & Trust in Omaha until November, when he became vice president at Omaha 100, a nonprofit that connects people with home and business loans, according to his LinkedIn page.

Brockman no longer was listed as an employee there as of Friday.

A federal grand jury in Jefferson City, Missouri, returned an eight-count indictment under seal on May 30. It was unsealed June 1, following Brockman’s arrest in Nebraska.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Oliver said Brockman was working as the branch manager of the Truman Hospital location of US Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the branch to close.

Brockman was reassigned to US Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program project from April 12 through July 19, 2020, and later returned to his role as branch manager, where he worked until May 22, 2021.

Oliver alleged that while working on the PPP project — which authorized forgivable loans to small businesses to retain workers and maintain payroll to in response to the pandemic — Brockman "assisted and facilitated fraudulent PPP loan applications" for Tod Ray Keilholz, a Jefferson City business owner.

Keilholz, who was indicted in September, is accused of fraudulently receiving $12,430,932 in PPP loans for his four businesses by inflating the income of his businesses and claiming payrolls for employees who did not exist or no longer worked for him.

In the more recent indictment, Brockman stands charged with two counts of receiving gifts in exchange for assisting Keilholz in procuring those loans in exchange for a Chevy Tahoe and tickets to the Jan. 24, 2021, AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

"These gifts, the indictment says, were intended to influence and reward Brockman in connection with Keilholz’s applications for PPP loans and Keilholz’s applications for the forgiveness of PPP loans," according to the press release.

Brockman is charged with one count of money laundering for allegedly signing an affidavit gifting the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe to a charity of which his wife was the CEO. Oliver said Brockman kept the SUV and drove it until selling it in July 2022.

Brockman also is charged with five counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming $11,040 in unemployment benefits for a year and a half while he was employed by US Bank.

