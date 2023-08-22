Dawson County District Judge James E. Doyle IV has been named the recipient of the 28th Annual William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence, one of the highest judicial recognitions in the country.

Doyle will receive the award from Chief Justice John Roberts at a recognition ceremony at the United States Supreme Court in November.

The award, presented by the National Center for State Courts, honors state court judges who demonstrate the outstanding qualities of judicial excellence, "including integrity, fairness, open-mindedness, knowledge of the law, professional ethics, creativity, sound judgment, intellectual courage and decisiveness."

Mary McQueen, president of the National Center for State Courts, said Doyle has spent his more than two decades of judicial service focused on solving problems for the people of central Nebraska.

"The solutions he has developed have served as models for other courts across rural America," she said.

McQueen said he also has promoted the use of technology to allow people in his rural community to more easily access justice.

"Judge Doyle is a state court judge who reflects Chief Justice Rehnquist’s view that 'a certain humility should characterize the judicial role. Judges and justices are servants of the law, not the other way around,'" she said.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican nominated Doyle for the honor, highlighting his many career accomplishments, and also noting that Doyle — who is set to retire Aug. 31— has provided leadership in a part of America that seldom gets the spotlight.

He said Doyle's home court in Lexington, a town of about 10,000 people, is heavily Hispanic but includes other immigrants of various nationalities.

"Many of this diverse citizenry work at a large meat packing plant. Judge Doyle also serves in three other very rural counties near Lexington. Those counties are sparsely populated, frequently needing services provided by Zoom or other electronic technology,” Heavican wrote.

Justice Jeffrey Funke praised Doyle for his "strong legal acumen, his commitment to the rule of law and his respect for all who appear before him or work with him."

Doyle, who has been a judge since 2001, was appointed in 2008 to chair the problem-solving court committee of the Nebraska Supreme Court. Under his direction, the state has established a problem-solving court in every judicial district.

In April, Doyle was awarded the Legal Pioneer Award by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation for his innovative contributions to the improvement of justice.

During the pandemic, Doyle had the novel idea of using YouTube for court proceedings, got approval for a pilot program and currently is the only judge in the state who broadcasts his court proceedings live online.

“He is an innovator, and this pilot program has provided many benefits to the public and the media,” Nebraska Court of Appeals Judge Frankie Moore said then.

