This year's annual report on crime in Nebraska came with a giant, figurative asterisk attached.

That's because the statewide numbers don't include crime data from the Omaha Police Department.

For the second year, the state's largest law enforcement agency didn't submit any data, according to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

"Without data from OPD, the Crime in Nebraska Report for 2022 and all associated datasets will have severe and significant limitations, missing upwards of 60% of the crime volume in Nebraska," the report concludes.

Of the statewide numbers that were reported, which include the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, 23,083 crimes were reported in 2022, up 1.89% from a year earlier.

Lincoln's overall reported crime increased 2.83% compared to the year before, far lower than in cities with populations between 5,000 to 99,999, where crime was up 6.39%.

While violent crimes, which include murder, manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault, were down 4.84%, property crimes, things like burglaries, larcenies, vehicle thefts and arson, were up 2.82%.

At the same time, statewide there were 38,027 arrests, 122 fewer than in 2021, for an overall decrease of 0.32%. But 16% more of them were juveniles.

In a news release Friday about the report, Bryan Tuma, the Crime Commission's executive director, said OPD has begun submitting crime data for calendar year 2023 through substantial partnership efforts between the department and the Crime Commission.

"With this change, calendar year 2023 reporting will provide an accurate and representative sample of crime in Nebraska," Tuma said.

Law enforcement previously reported summary data, based on a few basic fields of data. But in 2021, the old Uniform Crime Reporting system was phased out and replaced by the National Incident-Based Reporting System.

With the switch to NIBRS, agencies were asked to add significant detail and depth to the information they report, "requiring agencies to modify or develop records management and reporting systems capable of handling the increased sophistication."

"The last five years have been a challenge for some agencies to address data collection, modify processes, and engineer systems capable of compliance," according to the report.

Large agencies nationwide have been struggling with compliance. Counting Omaha and the 90 agencies larger than OPD, 39 aren't yet reporting, including two federal agencies, according to the FBI.

Here in Nebraska, two sheriff's offices and 15 police departments in addition to OPD aren't compliant. All but Omaha are very small.

But it could end up having additional consequences.

The FBI has warned that they won't publish state estimates if the law-enforcement agencies that do report their data to NIBRS represent less than 80% of a state's population.

If national datasets don't include any data from Nebraska because it's incomplete it "will make projecting crime trends, crime rates, and analysis of violent crime patterns all but impossible and could cause issues with eligibility for state and federal grant programs that require data submissions to validate need and/or potential project impact," according to the report.

But that won't immediately be known, given the delay between data reporting years and grant program cycles.

A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime A dozen cities set youth curfews this year, even though they don't reduce crime