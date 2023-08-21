A 30-year-old Mexican man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Jose Hernandez-Gomez on Friday to 11 years and three months in prison, plus five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute, a charge to which he pleaded guilty.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr said on May 8, 2021, a York County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Gabriel Beltran-Lopez for crossing the center line on the Interstate and, in a search of his vehicle, found 27 pounds of methamphetamine headed for Omaha.

When the DEA and Omaha Police Department went with an undercover officer to the address to deliver the methamphetamine (most of which had been replaced with sham meth), Hernandez-Gomez came out and gave the undercover officer $6,000, took the drugs and was arrested.

Beltran-Lopez pleaded guilty but hasn't yet been sentenced.

