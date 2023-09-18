Outside of the legal community, people may not widely know it, but a small team of lawyers based in a Lincoln office have taken their briefcases and laptops across the state, representing people accused of the worst of the worst crimes.

Alleged murderers, serial rapists, abusers who killed kids.

While Nebraska is one of just five states without a statewide public defender’s office and in Lincoln and Omaha a majority of court appointments go to county-funded public defender’s offices, elsewhere in the state judges often appoint the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the six lawyers employed by the commission were court-appointed to handle 21 first-degree murder cases, 12 cases more on appeal and 15 cases involving violent crime and drug offenses, according to its annual report issued in July.

If divided equally among the lawyers, that would be eight each.

That’s at the top of the National Public Defense Workload Study, a new set of standards that came out this week, established to ensure competent representation.

The study set out to replace the National Advisory Commission (NAC) Caseload Standards in place for the past 50 years, which among other things, lumped all felonies together and said attorneys could handle 150 a year.

Jim Mowbray, the commission’s chief counsel from its inception in August 1996 until his retirement in 2015, read the new report from his home in Florida and told the Journal Star he was encouraged.

It was way past due and years of work in the making, he said.

Mowbray said that for years he and other public defense attorneys in Nebraska and across the country used the previous NAC standards as a starting point, but they knew they were flawed. For one thing, they weighted all felonies — everything from a drug possession case involving a small amount of drugs to a death-penalty case — equally.

“It was just a numbers game,” he said.

And, Mowbray said, there wasn’t a lot of study that went into the earlier report, whereas the new study used the same Delphi method, which courts have been using for years.

“I think this is a really well-done report, and the standards that they’ve come up with justify the actual hours. It makes sense,” he said.

He said longtime Lancaster County Public Defender Dennis Keefe was the first in Nebraska to start keeping track of the numbers based on the type of case to come up with a better weighted standard for his office.

Mowbray said having the numbers meant Keefe could go to the county board to show them on paper when he needed additional attorneys and why.

That likely explains why the office, now led by Public Defender Kristi Egger, fared well in a Lee Enterprises study that applied the new caseload workload standards.

“But you had to have that data to do that and most offices didn’t have that,” Mowbray said.

He said he likes that the new standards take into consideration things like the huge increase in electronic evidence that comes in discovery now, which he calls a “whole new bucket of worms,” and the increasing number of problem-solving courts, which he says are brilliant ways to cut down on recidivism and give people a legitimate second chance but also take far more attorney time.

Mowbray said the commission for years has operated on its own set of standards, recognizing the 1973 NAC workload standards didn’t work when most of the felonies the office handles are murder cases.

He knows prosecutors are likely to say the new study overestimates the time necessary for the work. But they have law enforcement officers and the Nebraska State Crime Lab analysts helping in their investigations. Defense attorneys don’t have the same luxury.

There still are things Mowbray would like to see happen. For years, he tried without success to get the state to consider minimum standards to try certain kinds of cases, like where prosecutors seek the death penalty, and to get the state to put a statewide pay standard in place for contract court-appointed counsel rates.

The rate currently varies from a low in Douglas County of $50 an hour for juvenile court and county court cases and $70 for district court cases to a high of $125 an hour in Lancaster and Sarpy counties for appointments across the board.

But the majority of counties pay between $95 and $100 an hour.

According to a 2022 study by the Nebraska State Bar Association, the number of lawyers willing to take court appointments has decreased significantly in a number of counties, threatening the administration of justice in the state.

“Just outcomes in the criminal justice system require capable counsel for both the state and the defendant,” the report said.

They say that when compensation isn’t adequately addressed, there is a cost. Fewer lawyers will take court-appointed cases or attorneys will spend less time per case, which inevitably will have an adverse impact on defendants and the legal system.

“At some point, there is a question of whether ethical and/or constitutional provisions are being met,” according to the Bar Association report.

Mowbray said he doesn’t blame county commissioners who are looking for the lowest bid.

“If someone is willing to do it for $50 an hour, they don’t care as long as they have a law license and can still practice law. That’s good enough for them,” he said.

Mowbray said he thinks most have a general respect for the work public defenders and contract public defense attorneys are doing, but they see it as a necessary evil.

At the commission, which is funded through an indigent defense fee that comes from court filing fees, they save the counties a lot of money, he said.

Which was how the office got started, on the heels of a string of big murder cases in Richardson County in the ‘90s that nearly bankrupted the county.

While a steady trend of decreasing case filings (and resulting indigent fee funds) since 2008 has meant money problems, this year the commission, now run by chief counsel Todd Lancaster, got funding to add a seventh lawyer.

Mowbray said the Legislature sees the benefit of the commission, but senators still only have so many public tax dollars and don’t necessarily see public defense as the first thing they want to pay for.

But, he said, the new report will help establish when more public defense lawyers — whether with the commission, public defenders or contract attorneys — are needed and provide the data to support it.

“The county’s also going to get adequate representation, which they by law have to provide, whether they like it or not,” Mowbray said. “I think the study will help overall make the system better.”