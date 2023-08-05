A 69-year-old Nebraska man is one step closer to extradition to Germany to be tried for a 1978 killing following a hearing Friday in Lincoln.

Tommy "Tom" Molina shook his head "no" as Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard went through the evidence German investigators have that points to Molina as the one who killed Cornelia Humpfer on April 20, 1978, in Schweinfurt, where he was stationed at the time as a U.S. Army soldier.

She was found the next morning with 14 stab wounds.

"The case centered around DNA. This case went unsolved for years. And it turns out that five blood stains on the victim's stockings come back to the defendant," Packard said.

While the DNA contained a mix of contributors, he said, the conclusion was the highest probability it included Molina's.

Packard said tire tracks at the scene also matched his car, as well as the pattern of Molina's car mats and the fact that he had cleaned his car before investigators came to talk to him five days after the killing.

Eyewitnesses also said they saw a car like his with two people in it in the area around the time of the murder, he said.

Packard said there also were Molina's own alleged admissions to his ex-wife and motive: that Molina had been having an affair with the victim and she threatened to expose it.

On the other side, Toni Wilson, a federal public defender, said it was important to point out that Molina's DNA was taken in 2000 and wasn't a match.

In 2020, the FBI again collected Molina's blood and sent it to Germany. This time, testing led to a warrant for his arrest, which happened June 21 in Gering.

"Mr. Molina was questioned multiple times through law enforcement. He maintains he's innocent (of) this arrest warrant. He's been questioned. He's continuously maintained his innocence," Wilson said.

She argued against the judge finding probable cause, challenging the alleged admissions as stories Molina made up while drinking and questioning the intent of his ex-wife's statements to investigators.

But Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart stopped her, saying she couldn't ask her to waive contradictory evidence.

"That's not my job here today," she said.

The extradition hearing was solely about whether probable cause existed. Zwart ultimately found it did.

"It doesn't mean that I am finding you guilty beyond a reasonable doubt or even by preponderance of the evidence. It's just does the country of Germany have the evidence it needs to bring a case against you," she said.

Wilson also argued Friday for bail while Molina, who has a number of ailments, goes through the extradition process, as well as due to the lengthy delay in charging him.

"The proceedings in this aren't over with today," she said.

Wilson said that while this court was deciding if Molina was extraditable, certification next will go to the Secretary of State for a final decision on whether to surrender him to German authorities.

While that decision is being made, she anticipated a so-called habeas petition would be filed questioning the lawfulness of his detention.

Packard said if Molina were released on bond, the practical effect would be the court telling Germany that he's extraditable but telling them they needed to come find him.

"Just from a commonsense standpoint that doesn't make a whole lot of sense," he said.

Packard said that when the U.S. government seeks to extradite someone in Germany, they are seeking an efficient, speedy process that's fair. And they have an obligation to do the same for them.

He said Molina's health issues didn't qualify as extraordinary circumstances to merit release.

Zwart agreed, saying that while he's 69, he was out mowing his yard in May. And she didn't see the delay in the proceedings as justification for Molina not to be detained.

"The country of Germany did not let up on this," she said. "It just took until the science caught up."

