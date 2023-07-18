A 24-year-old Kansas man died in a crash six miles north of the Kansas-Nebraska border last week after his car veered into a ditch and twice went airborne as it hopped two driveways in rural Pawnee County, according to investigators.

Muhammadmahdi Miraj was driving south on Nebraska 99 about three miles south of Burchard in the early morning hours of July 10 when his 2008 Lexus began to skid and veered off the roadway into a ditch to the west, Pawnee County Sheriff's deputies said in the crash report filed in the incident.

Miraj's Lexus continued accelerating after he careened into the ditch at around 12:30 a.m. July 10, traveling more than 80 feet before jumping a paved driveway along Nebraska 99, Deputy Taylor Bredemeier wrote in the crash report.

After landing, the Lexus kept heading south, jumping another driveway about 100 feet further down the road before flipping, Bredemeier wrote.

Miraj died at the scene.

Investigators don't suspected drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Bredemeier wrote.

It's unclear if speed was a factor. Miraj's car came to rest more than 250 feet away from where it first started skidding, according to the crash report.

The posted speed limit on that stretch of Nebraska is 65 mph.

Miraj's LinkedIn page indicates he was a graduate research and teaching assistant at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

