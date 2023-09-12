A former Chadron State College student is asking for a rehearing following a split-decision reversal of a federal jury's $300,000 award in a civil case where she accused college officials of not doing enough to protect her after she reported being raped.

Jane Doe's attorney said the college should have banned the man who attacked her in 2016 from campus instead of just ordering him not to have contact with her.

She felt unsafe on campus because of the chance of running into her attacker and had to complete her degree through online classes after the two assaults in 2016.

The woman graduated from college that December.

The next year, she sued the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges System.

At trial, NSCS argued the way the situation had been handled by campus officials was reasonable. Besides ordering the man not to have contact with the woman, they also had ordered him to complete counseling and put him on behavioral probation until he graduated.

They also offered the woman a campus escort, which she turned down not wanting to draw attention to herself.

The jury ruled in the woman's favor in December 2021. And the Board of Trustees appealed, saying, among other things, that they had not been deliberately indifferent after Doe reported being sexually assaulted on campus twice.

Nineteen civil rights and survivor advocacy organizations filed friend-of-the-court briefs on her behalf.

In a decision in August, Eighth Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson wrote for the majority of the three-judge panel that heard the appeal, saying: "While it is a rare case that reversal is warranted after giving appropriate deference to a jury’s verdict, this is such a case."

Erickson, of North Dakota, said it was understandable that Doe wanted the other student removed from campus, or to suffer more severe consequences, however, for a claim to go to a jury, she would have had to show Chadron "acted in a clearly unreasonable manner, which is not sustainable on the record."

He said the case should have been dismissed prior to trial.

In a dissent, Eighth Circuit Judge Jane Kelly, of Iowa, said: "Doe presented evidence that after she reported the second sexual assault to the college, the school responded with a safety plan that objectively made her vulnerable to additional harassment from (the accused). This is sufficient."

The college banned him from the residence hall where Doe worked, but failed to notify the dormitory for five days. And, he was allowed to continue to live in an adjoining hall with a shared common area, where at least once he encountered Doe.

Even after the male student admitted policy violations, the college's vice president did not conduct a risk assessment.

"Rather, (Jon) Hansen merely used his own 'judgment' to place (the male student) on 'behavioral probation' — a status undefined by the college — and to impose modest sanctions, such as reading a book, journaling, and completing a consent course," Kelly said.

His weekly counseling sessions were at the same campus counseling center where Doe had sessions.

Kelly said a reasonable jury could find the college's actions weren't reasonably calculated to end the harassment and were clearly unreasonable in light of the sexual assaults that Doe suffered on campus.

Doe's attorney, Maren Chaloupka, since has filed a motion for rehearing by the three-judge panel or the entire Eighth Circuit.