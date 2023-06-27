The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains along the Elkhorn River near Pilger on Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday afternoon by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger, who reported that they had discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the partial remains. Unger said authorities would work with forensic scientists with the University of North Texas to determine the specifics of the remains. Officials also will attempt to determine if the remains are historic or from a more recent death, as well as the manner of death.

After historic flooding along the Elkhorn River in 2019, three partial skeletal remains were located separately in or near the river near Wood Duck and Stanton. Those remains were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office and determined by forensic examinations to be remains from the 19th century or earlier.

Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Nebraska Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Nebraska #11. Sarpy County, Nebraska #10. Lancaster County, Nebraska #9. Douglas County, Nebraska #8. Hall County, Nebraska #7. Adams County, Nebraska #6. Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska #5. Dodge County, Nebraska #4. Cass County, Nebraska #3. Seward County, Nebraska #2. Lincoln County, Nebraska #1. Saline County, Nebraska