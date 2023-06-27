The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains along the Elkhorn River near Pilger on Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday afternoon by swimmers in the Elkhorn River southeast of Pilger, who reported that they had discovered what appeared to be human skeletal remains, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the partial remains. Unger said authorities would work with forensic scientists with the University of North Texas to determine the specifics of the remains. Officials also will attempt to determine if the remains are historic or from a more recent death, as well as the manner of death.
After historic flooding along the Elkhorn River in 2019, three partial skeletal remains were located separately in or near the river near Wood Duck and Stanton. Those remains were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office and determined by forensic examinations to be remains from the 19th century or earlier.
Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Nebraska
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note
just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the
highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.
Citing data from the
Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Nebraska that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Sarpy County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 4.8 per 100K people (#1,668 nationally, 9 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 6 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Lancaster County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 5.6 per 100K people (#1,621 nationally, 18 deaths)
- 3 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 10 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#9. Douglas County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 7.9 per 100K people (#1,501 nationally, 46 deaths)
- 8 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 15 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: US-75 (5 fatalities)
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#8. Hall County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.2 per 100K people (#1,309 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Adams County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.0 per 100K people (#979 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Pixabay
#6. Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.3 per 100K people (#795 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#5. Dodge County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 21.5 per 100K people (#697 nationally, 8 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cass County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.6 per 100K people (#658 nationally, 6 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 2 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
David Wilson // Flickr
#3. Seward County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.4 per 100K people (#461 nationally, 5 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 1 death involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Lincoln County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.4 per 100K people (#327 nationally, 12 deaths)
- 0 pedestrian deaths
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 0 deaths involving drunk drivers
- Road with most fatalities: I-80 (5 fatalities)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Saline County, Nebraska
- Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 48.6 per 100K people (#149 nationally, 7 deaths)
- 1 pedestrian death
- 0 bicyclist deaths
- 3 deaths involving drunk drivers
- No roads with at least five fatalities
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
