Tiffany Gray, M: 402-677-1635, tgray@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - This Country Club beauty cannot wait to meet its new owners! So many updates have been done and all without losing the historical charm & character we all love with these homes. Step inside to find newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout, a formal dining room, main floor office, updated kitchen with TONS of counter space, & the perfect living room to cozy up by the fire. On the second floor you’ll absolutely want to check out the primary suite first (and be prepared to fall in love with the most amazing walk-in closet!). You’ll also find an updated primary ¾ bath as well as 3 more spacious bedrooms & another full bath. On the 3rd floor is the perfect loft hang out, as well as a 5th bedroom and another spacious bathroom! So much space was added with a professional addition! So much natural light & great views! Within walking distance to Sheridan Elementary & Irving Middle! There are SO many more updates that were

