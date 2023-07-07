A 43-year-old Grand Island man has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Senior United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Scott Matthew Simmons on Thursday to the prison term, plus supervised release for life.
There is no parole in federal prison.
Simmons — who pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and conspiracy to produce it — also was ordered to pay $11,250 in restitution and a $9,000 special assessment, which will contribute to funds established for victims of these types of crimes.
Acting United States Attorney Susan Lehr said the investigation began in July 2022 with the FBI attempting to identify children in a series of child pornography images, which were being shared online since 2018.
Lehr said authorities got a warrant and searched Simmons' and Scott Meyer’s home on Aug. 25, 2022, and determined many of the child exploitation files had been produced there.
She said Meyer, who was there when they came to search, admitted that he and Simmons had photographed and recorded prepubescent boys in a sexually explicit manner at their residence and other locations, including hotels.
He currently is set for sentencing in October.
Lehr said Meyer and Simmons met while both were serving sentences for child-sex offenses in a Nebraska prison.
In the new case, investigators identified four child victims, who were interviewed by child advocate interviewers.
Lehr said searches of Simmons’ and Meyer’s cellphones turned up more than 400 files of child pornography, a large majority of which involved the four victims.
She said Simmons and Meyer had distributed the images and videos on the Tor network using encrypted forms of email to further hide their identities. They also directly shared the files they created with at least one other person they met in prison.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger