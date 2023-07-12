Sober living homes get OK; Winery near Lincoln wants to expand; Nebraska football's Donovan Raiola talks grass fields, O-line cohesion.
Fillmore County Sheriff's deputies and investigators with the FBI are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Geneva — marking the second time the bank has been robbed in 13 months.
The man — wearing a red and white ball cap, black long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans — walked into Heartland Bank shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and handed the bank teller a note demanding money, Chief Fillmore County Deputy Mark McFarland said in a news release.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are currently looking for a suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred July 11 at the Heartland Bank in Geneva.
Courtesy photo
Bank employees turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the man, who did not display a weapon when carrying out the robbery, McFarland said in the news release.
The man, who is somewhere between 5-foot-8-inches and 6 feet tall and was described by deputies as stocky fled the bank and was last seen driving west on G Street in Geneva in a newer model black Chevrolet mid-sized SUV, McFarland said.
Authorities searched the area but didn't find the man, who is thought to have fled the area immediately after the robbery, McFarland said.
The sheriff's office asked anyone with information regarding the robbery to call the FBI at 402-493-8688, email
omaha@fbi.gov or call the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office at 402-759-4441.
Heartland Bank in Geneva was also robbed in June 2022, when a 30-year-old Lincoln man gave tellers a note demanding they give him money before making off with $17,088 cash.
The man,
Michael McNeil, was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison for robbing Heartland Bank and a US Bank branch in Lincoln.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or
awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!