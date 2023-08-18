The Gage County Sheriff's Office seized 33 horses Thursday from two veterinary clinics in the county after allegations of neglect.

The office said in a news release that its deputies and a state deputy sheriff from the Nebraska Brand Committee served search warrants Thursday afternoon at the Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic in Beatrice and the Pickrell Veterinary Clinic in Pickrell, both of which are owned by 38-year-old Jennafer Glaesemann of Beatrice.

Investigators seized 29 horses from the Beatrice clinic and four from the Pickrell clinic and took them to an unnamed nearby facility for care and treatment, according to the release.

Investigators issued a criminal citation to Glaesemann, alleging 37 counts of livestock neglect.

According to an application for a search warrant filed last week, the Sheriff's Office investigated a dozen reports of animal cruelty at the two clinics between June 1 and Aug. 1.

The warrant also details the deaths of more than a dozen horses at the two clinic locations.

Glaesemann allegedly told investigators that employees of the clinics had quit, leaving her as the sole care provider for the horses.

