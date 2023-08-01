Three Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a multimillion-dollar theft ring that targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska and five other states.
The initial investigation started into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in the Lincoln and Grand Island areas.
A semi loaded with more than $232,000 worth of beef had been stolen in Grand Island on June 26, 2022, and found empty in Emerald, a small town west of Lincoln.
The next day, a semi without a trailer was stolen in Emerald and found later southeast of Lincoln, along with a trailer reported stolen from Grand Island loaded with $157,000 of beef.
The investigation that followed by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigation in Omaha tied the men responsible to 45 others — an estimated $9 million loss — since June 2021 in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
People are also reading…
It resulted in the arrests of Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 39; Ledier Machin Andino, 38; and Delvis L. Fuentes, 40, for transportation of stolen goods and money laundering, and to the recovery last year of three semis with stolen merchandise valued at $550,000.
They later pleaded guilty to possession of stolen goods.
Last week in Miami in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the three men were sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
They also were ordered to together pay more than $206,000 in restitution.
Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger