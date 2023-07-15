An Elmwood man has sued the business that installed his outdoor fire pit after it exploded last year while he sat beside it, leaving him with injuries to his legs and ankles.

Joel Schulz filed a lawsuit against Fireplace Stone & Patio, the business that had sold and installed the fire pit before he bought the home, according to his attorney, Vince Powers.

On July 30, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., Schulz was sitting on the northwest corner of the fire pit, which had been burning for about 3½ hours with no wind.

"At that time, suddenly and without warning, there was a loud pop, and a fireball came out of the fire pit," Powers wrote in the lawsuit.

The explosion blew hot material onto Schulz, scarring, burning and disfiguring him and ultimately leading to $1,124 in medical bills with the possibility of more to come.

Powers alleged Fireplace Stone & Patio, which provided and installed the fire pit components, had negligently designed and constructed the fire pit, which led to propane gas collecting inside it and igniting by the operating burner assembly.

The suit alleges it was a defective design.

Lumbermen's Brick & Supply Company, which does business as Fireplace Stone & Patio, hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit filed this week. The company is based in Omaha but has a store in Lincoln, as well as ones in Grand Island, Kearney and Des Moines, Iowa.