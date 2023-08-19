Teenagers are being recruited to be "money mules" as part of a scheme to sell customers links to child sexual abuse material, according to the Omaha office of the FBI.

The office sent a press release on Thursday warning parents and young people.

In this scheme, teens are recruited on social media and online gaming platforms by producers of child sex abuse material, who pose as IT or gaming companies, according to the FBI.

The fake companies ask individuals to accept digital payments and in return they can keep a percentage of the money. They are then instructed to change the rest of the payment into cryptocurrency and send it to the company.

“What these criminals are really selling to their customers are links to child sexual abuse material,” the FBI said in a media release.

A money mule is someone who wittingly or unwittingly transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of, or at the direction of, another person.

The FBI said those targeted might have received an unsolicited email or contact over social media promising easy money for little to no effort. The agency recommended not responding or clicking any links related to such a contact.

Parents who believe their child is being used as a money mule can call the FBI Omaha office at 402-493-8688.

