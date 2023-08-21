The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims, following the indictment of an active Boy Scout scoutmaster in the Omaha area.
The U.S. Attorney's Office charged John Shores Jr., 54, earlier this month with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.
On Monday, a grand jury indicted him on the charges, which came as the result of a Douglas County Sheriff’s investigation involving the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.
The complaint has been sealed. And Shores was released from custody last Wednesday.
In addition to being an active Boy Scout Scoutmaster, he was commissioner for the Mid-America Council for Boy Scouts of America.
In a news release Monday, the FBI Omaha field office asked anyone who believes they know a child who was victimized by Shores or has other information relevant to the ongoing investigation to contact them at 402-493-8688 or by going to https://forms.fbi.gov/johnc-shores/view.
