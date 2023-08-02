A crash between a car and a semi truck in Eagle on Tuesday left one man dead.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Geronimo Hernandez, 43, of Elmwood, was southbound on East First Street in Eagle when he attempted to turn onto U.S. 34 and was struck by a semi tractor-trailer driven by William Tucke, 37, of Englewood, Colorado.

The Sheriff's Office said in the release that Hernandez failed to yield the right of way to the truck. Both men were wearing seat belts, and Tucke was uninjured.

The Nebraska State Patrol is doing an accident reconstruction and the crash remains under investigation.

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.