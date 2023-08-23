A 39-year-old DuBois man died in a house fire sometime early Saturday morning, the Richardson County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities found Daniel L. Kaster dead at around 7 a.m. Saturday morning after responding to the fire, which destroyed Kaster's house at 63473 703 Trail, east of DuBois, the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

A village of less than 200 people, DuBois sits less than three miles north of the Nebraska-Kansas border.

Investigators determined the fire broke out sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the post. It's unclear what caused the blaze.

"The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Kaster’s family and friends," the office said in the post.

The Humboldt Fire Department and Dawson Fire Department responded to the scene Saturday alongside deputies.

