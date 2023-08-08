A Nebraska death-row inmate has filed a federal challenge to his conviction and sentence for the 2005 killing of a 12-year-old Omaha girl.

Amber Harris’ remains were found buried in a park six months after she went missing from a school bus stop.

Roy Ellis Jr., 69, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for her killing.

An autopsy showed she died of blunt-force trauma, and prosecutors said DNA on the girl’s book bag, which was found near Ellis’ home, connected him to the crime.

At the time, Ellis was a registered sex offender who had raped children and had been categorized by authorities as most likely to re-offend.

Prosecutors presented evidence indicating Harris had likely sexually assaulted the girl before killing her and had Ellis’ former stepdaughters testify at his 2008 murder trial that he repeatedly raped them when they were ages 14 and 12 and had fathered a child with each of them.

In his direct appeal, the state Supreme Court rejected Ellis’ argument that the former stepdaughters’ testimony should not have been allowed.

Last year, the same court denied Ellis’ postconviction appeal alleging his trial lawyer failed to effectively challenge prosecutors’ DNA evidence during his trial was without merit.

In the recently filed motion for a writ of habeas corpus challenging the constitutionality of his conviction and sentence, his new attorneys outlined 15 claims, including a challenge to the death penalty itself, saying it “no longer comports with evolving standards of decency.”

“The acceptable goals of punishment — deterrence, retribution, incapacitation, and rehabilitation — form the baseline for analyzing excessiveness. The death penalty fails to significantly further these goals over life imprisonment. Because the death penalty fails measurably to promote any of the permissible penological goals over life imprisonment, it is excessive,” wrote attorney Luke Ihnen of Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee Inc.

