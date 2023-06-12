A 38-year-old California man is in jail in Nebraska after state troopers found 55 pounds of cocaine in his SUV, which was parked at a rest area near York, authorities alleged.

Troopers arrested Nicandro Garcia-Perez, of Chino Hills, on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver after they allegedly found the drugs hidden in the spare tire compartment of his BMW X5 at around 7:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said in a news release.

A trooper saw Garcia-Perez's car parked at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York and began investigating a license plate violation Friday morning, but "became suspicious of criminal activity" after contacting the 38-year-old, according to the news release.

A subsequent search of the BMW allegedly turned up the cocaine, the State Patrol said.

Troopers arrested Garcia-Perez and took him to the York County jail, where he remained Monday.

