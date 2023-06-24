This story is part of a larger package examining a loophole Seward County uses to seize millions from motorists without convicting them of crimes. The main story can be found here.

Some defense attorneys and advocates say civil asset forfeiture is little more than a law enforcement money grab. The practice allows police and prosecutors to go after individuals who may not have done anything wrong, they say.

Here are three cases from Seward County:

Karl Pittman

In January 2022, Karl Pittman was pulled over for following too closely and turn signal violations. Pittman was on his way from New Jersey to Las Vegas to buy property, he said in an interview.

A Seward County deputy searched his car and found $20,500 in money orders and duffel bags that deputies described as being “designed to trap the odor of narcotics,” according to an arrest report. While a drug-detecting dog signaled the presence of narcotics, deputies found none.

Pittman was arrested for possession of drug currency, and his money orders were seized.

Seward County officials later asked Pittman, through his lawyer, to voluntarily abandon his money, he said.

“They told my lawyer, ‘You can just let us have the money and everything will go away,’” Pittman said. “I said absolutely not. You’re not going to extort me for my money, are you out of your mind?”

His case was later dismissed.

Darius Endres

In February 2015, Darius Endres and a friend were driving from North Dakota to Colorado. They planned to gamble and catch a Minnesota Wild hockey game in Denver, Endres said.

They were pulled over for speeding by Vance, before he became sheriff. Vance found $10,400 in the car, according to court records.

“He used big words, like Homeland Security,” Endres said. “As soon as he told me he was keeping my money, I should have called an attorney.”

Endres signed an abandonment form. He then fought in court for his money. He won his money back, but most of it, he says, ended up going to lawyers’ fees.

Sharoid Roach Jr. and Sashiana Hemphill-Lee

In July 2021, Sharoid Roach Jr. and Sashiana Hemphill-Lee were pulled over and had $11,531 seized. In court records filed after the traffic stop, Hemphill-Lee wrote: “I felt pressured; the officer was basically telling me or forcing me to deny everything to save my back.”

Roach wrote: “The money I got took from me came from my business clients…the office tricked the person with me and made her sign off rights to the money.”

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023