A 72-year-old inmate has died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

In a press release, a prison spokesperson said Michael Bedel died Monday at the prison.

While the cause of his death has not been determined yet, Bedel was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case for all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will meet to review the death.

Bedel was serving a 25- to 30-year sentence for first-degree and third-degree sexual assault out of Platte County. He began serving his sentence in 2010.

