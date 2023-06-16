A 54-year-old inmate died Friday morning at the Reception and Treatment Center, where he was serving 30 years to life for a killing in the North Platte area, according to a prison spokeswoman.
While the cause of David Saxton’s death hasn't yet been determined, Dayne Urbanovsky, director of strategic communications for the prisons, said Saxton was being treated for a medical condition.
As is the case for all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will conduct an investigation to review his death.
Saxton was prosecuted for second-degree murder in the slaying of Lonnie Sanchez, a 43-year-old Colorado man whose body was found at a transient camp near North Platte in 2014.
