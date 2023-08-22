A coalition of seed companies that have assumed responsibility for cleaning up contaminated solid and liquid waste at a former ethanol plant near Mead is ready to begin removing pesticide-laden wet cake starting next month.

The AltEn Facility Response Group, six seed industry giants that formerly sent unused seed to the biofuel plant, will detail plans for the disposal of roughly 24,000 tons of wet cake at a town hall meeting in the Saunders County community on Tuesday.

The pilot project will send about 20% of the total amount of solid waste now entombed under a concrete and clay cover to the Pheasant Point landfill near Bennington over a period of 4-5 months.

But the facility response group, which is funding 100% of the cost of the remediation, and NewFields, the environmental contractor it hired to lead the cleanup effort, say the experience will help inform the next phase of work, according to senior engineer and partner Bill Butler.

"It may seem pretty straightforward, but there are some technical things that we have to look at to evaluate whether this is something we can do on a full scale," Butler said.

The pilot project will also give NewFields a better idea of how fast it can process, load and transport the wet cake in a safe way with minimal disruptions to Mead and the surrounding area, he added.

Unlike other ethanol plants, which use harvested corn or other grains to produce ethanol, AltEn turned pesticide-coated seeds into the gasoline additive, creating solid and liquid byproducts heavily contaminated with agricultural chemicals.

The Kansas-based company stopped operations in February 2021 after years of accruing violations from state environmental regulators. Several months later, the AltEn Facility Response Group formed to begin exploring options for properly disposing of an estimated 115,000 tons of solid waste and an estimated 150 million gallons of wastewater stored at the plant.

Formulating a plan

The plan NewFields and the AltEn Facility Response Group will put forward Tuesday reflects more than a year of exploring several options for disposing of the wet cake.

Environmental contractors explored the feasibility of building a containment unit on AltEn's property to bury the contaminated material — community leaders in Mead quickly nixed that option — as well as bringing a portable incinerator to the now-defunct ethanol plant.

Ultimately, Butler said the on-site solidification and transportation off site to a landfill emerged as the most effective and feasible option considered.

In consultation with WM — the company formerly known as Waste Management, which also operates Pheasant Point in Bennington — and another third party, NewFields tested several reagents to study how well they would solidify the wet cake.

Using a front-end loader, the wet cake will be put into a large industrial mixer where bentonite, a natural clay material effective at reducing the moisture content, will be added and blended until the waste reaches a desired density.

Other materials that were considered either created too much dust or increased the temperature of the wet cake, which could cause odor issues, Butler said.

After being thoroughly mixed, the bentonite-infused wet cake will then be removed to a separate stockpile on site where it can later be loaded into trucks lined with plastic.

The loaded trucks will then be covered with plastic to minimize dust from blowing off during transport: "Think of it like a big burrito," Butler said.

The trucks will then pass through an automated tire-washing station on their way off the property, and environmental contractors will monitor County Road 10, the main road that runs north and south near AltEn, for any material that needs to be cleaned.

According to documents provided to the Journal Star, the facility response group plans to load as many as six trucks per hour with wet cake each weekday from 6 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. once the effort ramps up to its full production.

To control for dust on site, as well as the wet cake's distinctive odor, which set off alarms for residents of Mead, a village of roughly 600 people about 2 miles to the north of AltEn, access roads and the pile will be sprayed with water as necessary, and an odor suppressant will be applied to the pile each day.

"Those are all procedures that are typical with any type of construction site," said Don Gunster, a project manager with NewFields.

Butler said WM was selected over several other contractors as the plan crystallized for its ability to do both the on-site work as well as the transportation.

The Pheasant Point landfill — which also received waste from the Keystone pipeline spill in Washington County, Kansas, late last year — has the capacity to dispose of all of the waste material at AltEn, he added.

AltEn's previous attempt to send its pesticide-contaminated waste to the Butler County Landfill in 2020 was ended prematurely when the amount of wet cake exceeded the dry garbage that could be mixed with it.

"(WM) assured us this is not going to create any sort of a problem for them to accept waste for many years to come," Butler said.

Disposal of unused seed

Between 2015, when AltEn went into operation, and 2021, when it was ordered to shut down, the ethanol plant received and processed more than 1 billion pounds of treated seed, according to estimates.

A marketing email sent to seed dealers across the country boasted that AltEn was the final destination for nearly 98% of the discarded seed in the country, including from several companies that now are partners in the AltEn Facility Response Group.

But after the ethanol plant was shut down, thousands of tons of treated seed remained stored in one of the two hoop houses at AltEn.

NewFields, as part of its strategy, has contracted with Covanta to dispose of the discarded seed at its "waste-to-energy" facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Covanta began hauling the estimated 6,675 tons — nearly 13.4 million pounds — of seed on Aug. 1.

The New Jersey-based company, which operates 20 facilities across the country, plans to haul 3-5 truckloads every day for the next 4-5 months, according to Department of Environment and Energy records.

Similar to the wet cake, the facility response group indicated it plans to water down the seed to limit dust and will cover truck loads and wash wheels to prevent contamination from spreading off site.

At the Tulsa plant, the discarded seed will be used in a specialized combustion chamber to produce steam, which will in turn drive a turbine generating electricity for residential use.

According to Covanta's website, a state-of-the-art emissions system will cool, collect and clean the gases created in the combustion chamber, while residual materials like ash will be disposed in an area landfill.

Gunster said the Tulsa plant's incinerator has the capacity to receive the leftover material from AltEn and is capable of reaching temperatures that will destroy the seeds and the chemicals coating them.

"We've been working and planning with (Covanta) for about a year to get this sorted out," he said.

Soil sampling planned

As the pilot project clears wet cake from the site, the facility response group is also planning to study how pesticides may have migrated from the pile into the sandy soils of the Todd Valley below.

A 43-page plan filed with the Department of Environment and Energy on Aug. 11 outlined the steps NewFields plans to take to determine if any chemicals have leached into groundwater and at what levels.

"The whole purpose is to evaluate and confirm what we expect to be the case: that we won't see a lot of pesticides in the soil," Butler said. "If we do, we need to evaluate whether we need to take any further action."

Using direct push technology — an alternative to rotary drills — NewFields will collect a total of 18 core samples from soil exposed after the wet cake has been removed.

Moving across a grid along the southern edge of the pile, contractors will bore to a depth of 5 feet. A total of 5 samples will be taken from each boring in order to measure the concentrations of pesticides every foot of distance below the surface.

The soil samples will be sent to the Pacific Agricultural Laboratory and Alpha Analytical, the plan filed with the state says.

NewFields will also evaluate samples from two other locations at AltEn that have not come into direct contact with the wet cake or any other pesticide-contaminated material to use as a comparison.

The 5-foot depth will provide a shallower profile than a study done by University of Nebraska and Creighton University researchers at sites where the wet cake was applied on the ground. That study found measurable concentrations of pesticides at depths of 40 feet below the surface.

Butler said the study of soils underneath the wet cake pile, which will also look at how those materials could have leached through soil and into groundwater, will be used to evaluate what further study is needed.

"Eventually we're going to have to see what we get in the upper 5 feet and then make a determination if we need to go back to an area and go deeper," Butler said.

He added environmental contractors have not seen any indication of substantial leaching, however.

