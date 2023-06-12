Rodney Bennett outlines aspirations for UNL; young barber opens first shop in Gateway; how Garth Glissman went from Lincoln coach to NBA vice president.
Nebraska's third racetrack casino is now open.
Caesars Entertainment announced Monday that the temporary Harrah's Casino at Ag Park in Columbus opened at 9 a.m. Monday as scheduled.
The casino inside the current horse racing facility in Columbus has more than 200 slot machines and electronic table games. It will serve as Harrah's presence in Nebraska until a permanent casino and horse racing track being built at a different site are finished.
The new site, being built northwest of the city on U.S. 81, will feature a Harrah's casino and sportsbook with more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games along with a 1-mile racetrack and a hotel. It's expected to open sometime in the spring of 2024.
The temporary Harrah's casino, which will be open 9 a.m.-1 a.m. daily, joins temporary casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island and will further boost the amount of gaming taxes collected by the state.
WarHorse Lincoln, which opened in late September, had generated nearly $6.2 million in state and local gaming taxes as of April 30. The Grand Island Casino Resort, which opened in late December, has generated nearly $2.2 million in taxes.
