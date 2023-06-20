Plans for a casino in Hastings are being scrapped, which could open the door for one to be built farther west.

Hastings Exposition and Racing announced Tuesday that it will partner with Elite Casino Resorts on a planned $100 million Lake Mac Casino Resort & Racetrack in Ogallala.

Hastings Exposition and Racing said it has submitted an application to move its racing license to the western Nebraska city in 2024.

Plans call for a 5/8-mile racetrack dedicated to quarter horse racing; a casino with 650 slot machines, 20 live tables, a poker room and a sportsbook; a 180-room hotel; an event center; an RV park, restaurants; and other amenities on a 174-acre site.

If built, the casino would join ones in Lincoln, Omaha, Grand Island and Columbus.

“We’ve been in the racing business for over 30 years, and the Elite family has been in the casino industry for over 30 years,” said Brian Becker, founder of Hastings Exposition and Racing. “It was a perfect partnership to help grow the quarter horse racing industry.”

Becker said there are also plans to establish a quarter horse racing circuit between Ogallala and Scottsbluff, where a second casino and racetrack could be built in the future.

The move solves problems both for Becker, who tried and failed to get approval for a racetrack and casino in Hastings, and for Ogallala, which has community support for a casino but would be prohibited from even considering one until the Legislature completes a marketing study that doesn't have to be completed until the end of next year.

The location also seems to make sense because of the popularity of nearby Lake McConaughey, which draws in more than 2 million out-of-state visitors annually.

"As a tourism-heavy community, we are well-positioned to take advantage of this development and host millions of out-of-state visitors a year," said Mary Wilson, executive director of the Keith County Area Development. "The location is ideal and will further enhance the appeal of our area as a vacation destination."

Elite Casino Resorts is partnering with Fonner Park to build a casino in Grand Island and already has opened a temporary operation.

“We are honored to be chosen to be part of the Keith County and Ogallala communities, as well as partner with Hastings Exposition and Racing to move their existing horse racing license to western Nebraska, where the opportunity to capture out-of-state business is strong,” said Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl. "We look forward to this partnership and showcasing our Elite amenities in western Nebraska.”

