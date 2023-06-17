Nebraska hit what may be its lowest unemployment rate ever in May.

The state Department of Labor said the unemployment rate during the month was 1.9%, which was down from 2% in April and 2.1% a year ago. That tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Nebraska also hit a 1.9% unemployment rate in the spring of 2022, but those rates were eventually adjusted upward during the state's annual benchmarking process earlier this year.

“The preliminary May unemployment rate is a historical low for Nebraska,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin, who also noted that total nonfarm employment, which measures the number of filled jobs, reached its highest level ever.

In May, that total was 1,044,702, just over 1,000 more than the previous high set in November.

There were 1,041,876 state residents employed in May, which was about 1,600 more than in April and more than 4,500 more than in May 2022. The number of people classified as unemployed also was down nearly 600 from April and more than 1,800 from a year ago.

The Lincoln area actually saw its unemployment rate climb in May compared with April, although it declined from a year ago.

The Labor Department said Lincoln's May rate was 2%, up from 1.7% in April and down from 2.1% in May 2022. Unlike the state unemployment rate, Lincoln's rate is not seasonally adjusted on a month-to-month basis.

Lincoln's nonfarm employment grew to 188,907 in May, up about 450 people from April and more than 3,100 from a year ago. The number of unemployed people fell about 50 compared with May 2022, but it was up by nearly 600 compared with April.

Lincoln had 192,937 people employed in May, up 810 from April and 3,755 from a year ago.

