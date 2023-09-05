A federal jury in Omaha returned a more than $36 million verdict Friday against Werner Enterprises for not hiring an Indiana over-the-road driver because he was deaf.

The Omaha-based transportation company won a companion case that went to trial in June involving a deaf Texas driver.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed both cases in 2018 after first attempting to reach a settlement with Drivers Management LLC and parent company Werner Enterprises on the disability discrimination claims through its conciliation process.

The EEOC accused the company of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for not hiring Victor Robinson when he applied in 2016 despite completing training at a Werner-owned truck driving school in Indianapolis and obtaining his commercial driver’s license and an exemption from the hearing regulation from the U.S. Department of Transporta­tion’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

About a month after he applied, Werner preapproved his application, indicating that he appeared to meet the company's minimum hiring guidelines.

But, according to the lawsuit, Werner’s vice president of safety and compliance, Jaime Maus, now Jaime Hamm, ultimately told him that the company would not hire him because he couldn't complete the placement driver training, required of all new drivers, because he couldn't hear.

At trial, she testified that Werner continues with its practice of classifying deaf drivers differently when they apply for employment.

Attorneys for Werner contended Robinson wasn't hired because Robinson, who is fully deaf, couldn't effectively and safely drive and simultaneously communicate with a trainer without diverting his eyes and attention from the road.

Robinson's attorneys with the EEOC said Robinson ultimately received over-the-road training and had a truck driving career, "doing the very thing Werner claimed was impossible."

On Friday, at the end of a five-day trial in U.S. District Court of Nebraska in Omaha, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding that the companies had violated the ADA and awarding Robinson $75,000 in compensatory damages and $36 million in punitive damages.

In October, a bench trial is set for Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard to consider the remaining issues of back pay and equitable relief.

An appeal is expected.

"Victor Robinson had the courage to step forward and say what happened to him was wrong,” Charlotte Burrows, chair of the EEOC, said in a press release. "The jury agreed, and their substantial verdict sends a clear message to employers everywhere that our nation will not tolerate disability discrimination."

EEOC’s trial team, supervisory trial attorney Joshua M. Pierson and trial attorneys Meredith S. Berwick and Lauren Wilson, said Werner’s refusal to acknowledge Robinson’s abilities hurt not only him, but the entire deaf community.

In the companion case tried in June, Werner's attorneys successfully argued the decision not to hire a Texas man, Andrew Deuschle, was "due to legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons."

Unlike Robinson, Deuschle never provided Werner with a copy of his DOT hearing exemption.

