April Meyer had that look — the expression of a fickle passenger on Tuesday as she toured the new terminal at Lincoln Airport.

However, there was a method to her madness.

There was a reason she sat in one chair before abruptly getting up to walk to another area to take a seat before doing it again — and again — in a different area of the terminal.

"I was testing them out," said Meyer, a principal and senior terminal designer with Minneapolis-based Alliiance who oversaw the interior decoration of the terminal — from the terrazzo floors to the seating — that looks and feels more like a living room than a place intended to move people in bulk.

On Tuesday, she made sure the chairs would meet the needs — and comfort — of the masses.

"They were as comfortable as we intended them to be," she said. "... We're always trying to design furniture groupings that will allow for people that have different mobility abilities."

Lincoln's new terminal features chairs, most earth-tone in color, with higher arms for someone who might have a harder time getting in and out of a sitting position. There are lower-slung chairs and other chairs that stand in front of work stations.

And in front of each gate, were the long rows of black chairs you'd come to expect at any airport. The difference here was a plug-in at every chair for recharging phones and digital devices.

"There's kind of a range of things," Meyer said. "I was just making sure that the range was still pretty good."

It's just what Dave Haring, executive director of Lincoln Airport was shooting for. He wanted the new terminal to have a feeling of hominess — a place where relaxation or diving into some work is possible.

"We didn't want it to look like a cookie cutter terminal," Haring said. "We wanted some more comfortable homey-type areas. ... We wanted to create very different environments."

Dozens of Lincolnites passed through what was dubbed the terminal's open house. The $56 million project, more than five years in the making and halted by the COVID pandemic, had its coming-out party on a sun-splashed day with the natural lighting brightening the high-ceilinged space — and earned high marks from everyone.

"We wanted to come and check it out," said Chara Tuon, who was at the airport with Racheal Odoy on Tuesday. "We fly a lot and this is impressive. We want to be able to fly out of Lincoln. That's important."

There's no guarantee that a new terminal will bring more flights to Lincoln, but Tuesday's rollout comes just as Red Way Airlines will begin with flights to Las Vegas and Orlando on June 8. Flights to five other markets — Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis and Nashville — will follow in the next two weeks.

Red Way's arrival will be aided by a 200-foot jetway that will move travelers out far enough for the bigger airplanes they will be using.

And Haring said that will come in handy in the coming years when Matt Rhule's master plan equates to more wins for the Nebraska Huskers.

"There are going to be bowl games to travel to," he said.

That's a different discussion for another time. On Tuesday, Haring and the Alliiance design team were more interested in discussing a terminal that might make the flying experience more pleasant.

Flying is "an inherently stressful adventure for most people," said Eric Peterson, Alliiance's principal in charge. "You've got security to go through. Are you going to make your plane on time? Is your plane going to be late? Is there going to be turbulence? All of those things are stressful. The goal is to make it a seamless, positive experience to try to destress passengers and make it flow well."

Creating a place that is "more relaxing and uplifting," helps that, Peterson said.

