Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
April Meyer had
that look — the expression of a fickle passenger on Tuesday as she toured the new terminal at Lincoln Airport.
However, there was a method to her madness.
There was a reason she sat in one chair before abruptly getting up to walk to another area to take a seat before doing it again — and again — in a different area of the terminal.
"I was testing them out," said Meyer, a principal and senior terminal designer with Minneapolis-based Alliiance who oversaw the interior decoration of the terminal — from the terrazzo floors to the seating — that looks and feels more like a living room than a place intended to move people in bulk.
On Tuesday, she made sure the chairs would meet the needs — and comfort — of the masses.
"They were as comfortable as we intended them to be," she said. "... We're always trying to design furniture groupings that will allow for people that have different mobility abilities."
Lincoln's new terminal features chairs, most earth-tone in color, with higher arms for someone who might have a harder time getting in and out of a sitting position. There are lower-slung chairs and other chairs that stand in front of work stations.
And in front of each gate, were the long rows of black chairs you'd come to expect at any airport. The difference here was a plug-in at every chair for recharging phones and digital devices.
"There's kind of a range of things," Meyer said. "I was just making sure that the range was still pretty good."
It's just what Dave Haring, executive director of Lincoln Airport was shooting for. He wanted the new terminal to have a feeling of hominess — a place where relaxation or diving into some work is possible.
"We didn't want it to look like a cookie cutter terminal," Haring said. "We wanted some more comfortable homey-type areas. ... We wanted to create very different environments."
Dozens of Lincolnites passed through what was dubbed the terminal's open house. The $56 million project, more than five years in the making and halted by the COVID pandemic, had its coming-out party on a sun-splashed day with the natural lighting brightening the high-ceilinged space — and earned high marks from everyone.
"We wanted to come and check it out," said Chara Tuon, who was at the airport with Racheal Odoy on Tuesday. "We fly a lot and this is impressive. We want to be able to fly out of Lincoln. That's important."
There's no guarantee that a new terminal will bring more flights to Lincoln, but Tuesday's rollout comes just as
Red Way Airlines will begin with flights to Las Vegas and Orlando on June 8. Flights to five other markets — Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis and Nashville — will follow in the next two weeks.
Red Way's arrival will be aided by a 200-foot jetway that will move travelers out far enough for the bigger airplanes they will be using.
And Haring said that will come in handy in the coming years when Matt Rhule's master plan equates to more wins for the Nebraska Huskers.
"There are going to be bowl games to travel to," he said.
That's a different discussion for another time. On Tuesday, Haring and the Alliiance design team were more interested in discussing a terminal that might make the flying experience more pleasant.
Flying is "an inherently stressful adventure for most people," said Eric Peterson, Alliiance's principal in charge. "You've got security to go through. Are you going to make your plane on time? Is your plane going to be late? Is there going to be turbulence? All of those things are stressful. The goal is to make it a seamless, positive experience to try to destress passengers and make it flow well."
Creating a place that is "more relaxing and uplifting," helps that, Peterson said.
US airports with the most delays
US airports with the most delays
Frequent fliers and first-time passengers dread arriving at airports only to discover their flights have been delayed—or worse, canceled. Even a delay of one hour can throw a journey into disarray, causing passengers to miss connecting flights or the meetings they were flying out to catch in the first place.
There are five basic kinds of cancellations and delays for aircraft. Carrier delays are the fault of the airline and often the most frustrating for passengers, like inefficient loading and unloading, plane cleanings, fueling delays, or problems with maintenance and crew. Extreme weather delays refer to uncontrollable, dangerous weather that postpones or prevents an aircraft from taking off. National Airspace System delays are within the control of the NAS and include nonextreme weather, heavy airline traffic, or air traffic control issues. Late-arriving aircraft delays refer to flights arriving late, so the aircraft's next flight is similarly delayed. The last delay involves airport security, which causes big headaches when long lines (defined as waits lasting 30 minutes or longer), broken equipment, terminals, or concourse evacuation or reboarding due to a security breach causes a delay.
Some airports are better at working these kinks out before you make it through the security checkpoint than others. The
Bureau of Transportation Statistics collects data on where and why flights are taking off and arriving late. Stacker analyzed the data collected from August 2021 to July 2022 at the 241 U.S. airports with more than 1,000 flights a year to find those with the most delays. Airports are ranked by on-time performance, referring to flights that weren't canceled, diverted, or delayed for 15 minutes or more. Percentages are further given for the causes of each delay.
Booking a flight for your upcoming holiday vacation? Read on to see which airports you might want to avoid if you want your trip to get started on time.
You may also like: Strange laws to be aware of in the most popular countries for tourists
Canva
#100. Richmond, Virginia: Richmond International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,746
- On-time performance: 76.64%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Imageforge // Shutterstock
#99. Little Rock, Arkansas: Bill and Hillary Clinton Nat Adams Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,273
- On-time performance: 76.59%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Wasted Time R (talk) // Wikimedia Commons
#98. Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,727
- On-time performance: 76.54%
- Air carrier delay: 8.2%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#97. Christiansted, Virgin Islands: Henry E. Rohlsen
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,226
- On-time performance: 76.51%
- Air carrier delay: 10.1%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.4%
- Security delay: 0.3%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.9%
- Cancelled flights: 0.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.0%
Lars Schmidt // Wikimedia Commons
#96. San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 33,033
- On-time performance: 76.49%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Oldest national parks in America
University of College // Shutterstock
#95. Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands: Cyril E King
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,912
- On-time performance: 76.30%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 9.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#94. Reno, Nevada: Reno/Tahoe International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,305
- On-time performance: 76.24%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 1.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#93. Nantucket, Massachusetts: Nantucket Memorial
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,531
- On-time performance: 76.22%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#92. Lubbock, Texas: Lubbock Preston Smith International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,679
- On-time performance: 76.18%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Spiffymartin // Wikimedia Commons
#91. Burbank, California: Bob Hope
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 29,540
- On-time performance: 76.13%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
You may also like: The busiest times of day for security checks at 10 major US airports
Logan Bush // Shutterstock
#90. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 52,971
- On-time performance: 76.11%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#89. Boston, Massachusetts: Logan International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 125,707
- On-time performance: 76.09%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
2p2play // Shutterstock
#88. Gunnison, Colorado: Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,015
- On-time performance: 76.06%
- Air carrier delay: 12.6%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 0.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.2%
- Cancelled flights: 4.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#87. Midland/Odessa, Texas: Midland International Air and Space Port
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,542
- On-time performance: 76.02%
- Air carrier delay: 10.0%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.5%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#86. Omaha, Nebraska: Eppley Airfield
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,953
- On-time performance: 76.00%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Most walk-friendly cities in America
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#85. Pensacola, Florida: Pensacola International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,994
- On-time performance: 75.98%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Christopher S. Berglund // Shutterstock
#84. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts: Martha's Vineyard Airport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,006
- On-time performance: 75.94%
- Air carrier delay: 10.3%
- Weather delay: 0.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Joaquin Ossorio Castillo // Shutterstock
#83. Burlington, Vermont: Burlington International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,189
- On-time performance: 75.94%
- Air carrier delay: 8.6%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#82. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Joe Foss Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,694
- On-time performance: 75.90%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.7%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#81. Hayden, Colorado: Yampa Valley
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,638
- On-time performance: 75.85%
- Air carrier delay: 11.7%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.9%
You may also like: 20 tips for the ultimate road trip
YVRA AD // Wikimedia Commons
#80. Marquette, Michigan: Sawyer International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,408
- On-time performance: 75.85%
- Air carrier delay: 11.2%
- Weather delay: 4.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 1.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#79. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,255
- On-time performance: 75.77%
- Air carrier delay: 8.7%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#78. Albuquerque, New Mexico: Albuquerque International Sunport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 19,775
- On-time performance: 75.73%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.6%
- Cancelled flights: 1.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#77. Washington DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 129,120
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 6.1%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#76. Knoxville, Tennessee: McGhee Tyson
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,006
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 7.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Countries most dependent on tourism
Joseph Creamer // Shutterstock
#75. Cincinnati, Ohio: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 36,681
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock
#74. Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,618
- On-time performance: 75.69%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
BUI LE MANH HUNG // Shutterstock
#73. Fargo, North Dakota: Hector International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,133
- On-time performance: 75.67%
- Air carrier delay: 12.4%
- Weather delay: 1.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.1%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#72. Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 83,238
- On-time performance: 75.63%
- Air carrier delay: 7.3%
- Weather delay: 0.4%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#71. Louisville, Kentucky: Louisville Muhammad Ali International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 22,072
- On-time performance: 75.61%
- Air carrier delay: 9.6%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks
Michael Clevenger - Pool // Getty Images
#70. Austin, Texas: Austin - Bergstrom International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,543
- On-time performance: 75.49%
- Air carrier delay: 8.3%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Canva
#69. Fort Wayne, Indiana: Fort Wayne International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,448
- On-time performance: 75.44%
- Air carrier delay: 11.2%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Tdfire at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#68. Valparaiso, Florida: Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,916
- On-time performance: 75.38%
- Air carrier delay: 7.1%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images
#67. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah/Hilton Head International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,690
- On-time performance: 75.38%
- Air carrier delay: 8.3%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.6%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Thitsanu Angkapunyadech // Shutterstock
#66. Columbus, Ohio: John Glenn Columbus International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 37,733
- On-time performance: 75.31%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: 50 incredible photos of our oceans
Wendy van Overstreet // Shutterstock
#65. Kansas City, Missouri: Kansas City International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 43,676
- On-time performance: 75.28%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#64. Houston, Texas: William P Hobby
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 49,945
- On-time performance: 75.23%
- Air carrier delay: 8.0%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.8%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
University of College // Shutterstock
#63. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Will Rogers World
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,623
- On-time performance: 75.16%
- Air carrier delay: 11.5%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%
- Cancelled flights: 2.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#62. Anchorage, Alaska: Ted Stevens Anchorage International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,537
- On-time performance: 75.16%
- Air carrier delay: 6.9%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.0%
- Security delay: 1.4%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#61. Amarillo, Texas: Rick Husband Amarillo International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,805
- On-time performance: 75.13%
- Air carrier delay: 10.3%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Top 100 city destinations in the world
Pi3.124 // Wikimedia Commons
#60. Peoria, Illinois: General Downing - Peoria International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,226
- On-time performance: 75.11%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
KTrimble // Wikimedia Commons
#59. Bangor, Maine: Bangor International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,824
- On-time performance: 74.98%
- Air carrier delay: 7.2%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: General Mitchell International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,616
- On-time performance: 74.96%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
On The Run Photo // Shutterstock
#57. New York, New York: LaGuardia
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 150,229
- On-time performance: 74.95%
- Air carrier delay: 5.9%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%
- Cancelled flights: 4.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Canva
#56. Syracuse, New York: Syracuse Hancock International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,273
- On-time performance: 74.79%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Breathtaking natural wonders for your next vacation
debra millet // Shutterstock
#55. Indianapolis, Indiana: Indianapolis International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 41,564
- On-time performance: 74.74%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#54. Chicago, Illinois: Chicago Midway International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 70,543
- On-time performance: 74.71%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#53. Las Vegas, Nevada: McCarran International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 165,127
- On-time performance: 74.67%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#52. Colorado Springs, Colorado: City of Colorado Springs Municipal
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,242
- On-time performance: 74.46%
- Air carrier delay: 11.8%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#51. Cleveland, Ohio: Cleveland-Hopkins International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 39,885
- On-time performance: 74.45%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.1%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today
Mikhalis Makarov // Shutterstock
#50. Rochester, New York: Greater Rochester International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,769
- On-time performance: 74.39%
- Air carrier delay: 10.2%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
JKruggel at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#49. El Paso, Texas: El Paso International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,517
- On-time performance: 74.37%
- Air carrier delay: 10.7%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Jeff Schultes // Shutterstock
#48. Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,339
- On-time performance: 74.28%
- Air carrier delay: 7.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.6%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Edward Russell // Wikimedia Commons
#47. New York, New York: John F. Kennedy International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 122,765
- On-time performance: 73.82%
- Air carrier delay: 7.8%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#46. Memphis, Tennessee: Memphis International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,038
- On-time performance: 73.81%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state
University of College // Shutterstock
#45. Charleston, South Carolina: Charleston AFB/International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,615
- On-time performance: 73.77%
- Air carrier delay: 9.5%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#44. Eagle, Colorado: Eagle County Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,877
- On-time performance: 73.72%
- Air carrier delay: 10.4%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.2%
- Cancelled flights: 4.9%
- Diverted flights: 1.0%
photo-denver // Shutterstock
#43. Miami, Florida: Miami International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 108,993
- On-time performance: 73.71%
- Air carrier delay: 7.9%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#42. Key West, Florida: Key West International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,906
- On-time performance: 73.64%
- Air carrier delay: 6.4%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 11.5%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.8%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#41. Jacksonville, Florida: Jacksonville International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 28,768
- On-time performance: 73.60%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
You may also like: What 50 top tourist destinations looked like 50 years ago
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#40. Norfolk, Virginia: Norfolk International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,329
- On-time performance: 73.59%
- Air carrier delay: 9.3%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Kate Scott // Shutterstock
#39. Birmingham, Alabama: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,397
- On-time performance: 73.59%
- Air carrier delay: 10.5%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.8%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
University of College // Shutterstock
#38. Portland, Maine: Portland International Jetport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,523
- On-time performance: 73.31%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock
#37. White Plains, New York: Westchester County
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,207
- On-time performance: 73.28%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 1.0%
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#36. Tampa, Florida: Tampa International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 73,897
- On-time performance: 73.12%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
You may also like: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them
Canva
#35. Grand Rapids, Michigan: Gerald R. Ford International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,051
- On-time performance: 73.01%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 1.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ayman Haykal // Shutterstock
#34. Clarksburg/Fairmont, West Virginia: North Central West Virginia
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,025
- On-time performance: 72.88%
- Air carrier delay: 13.3%
- Weather delay: 1.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.6%
- Cancelled flights: 4.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Canva
#33. Atlantic City, New Jersey: Atlantic City International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,306
- On-time performance: 72.87%
- Air carrier delay: 7.3%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.7%
- Security delay: 0.7%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#32. New Orleans, Louisiana: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 45,004
- On-time performance: 72.70%
- Air carrier delay: 8.9%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 5.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Elliott Cowand Jr. // Shutterstock
#31. Columbia, Missouri: Columbia Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,594
- On-time performance: 72.65%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 1.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 0.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%
- Cancelled flights: 5.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
You may also like: 30 incredible photos that show the true power of nature
Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Fort Myers, Florida: Southwest Florida International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,109
- On-time performance: 72.57%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#29. Albany, New York: Albany International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,261
- On-time performance: 72.47%
- Air carrier delay: 11.6%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
#28. Mission/McAllen/Edinburg, Texas: McAllen Miller International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,028
- On-time performance: 72.42%
- Air carrier delay: 10.4%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.0%
EEJCC // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Buffalo, New York: Buffalo Niagara International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,717
- On-time performance: 72.24%
- Air carrier delay: 10.9%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#26. Hartford, Connecticut: Bradley International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 23,161
- On-time performance: 72.16%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
The Hartford Guy // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Sitka, Alaska: Sitka Rocky Gutierrez
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,414
- On-time performance: 72.14%
- Air carrier delay: 6.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 1.1%
Roman Tigal // Shutterstock
#24. Akron, Ohio: Akron-Canton Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,219
- On-time performance: 71.92%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Provo, Utah: Provo Municipal
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,045
- On-time performance: 71.87%
- Air carrier delay: 9.6%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%
- Cancelled flights: 4.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Providence, Rhode Island: Theodore Francis Green State
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,861
- On-time performance: 71.83%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Manchester, New Hampshire: Manchester-Boston Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,162
- On-time performance: 71.78%
- Air carrier delay: 10.7%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
You may also like: 25 extreme getaways
Sdkb // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 87,550
- On-time performance: 71.74%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.7%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Hayk_Shalunts // Shutterstock
#19. Belleville, Illinois: Scott AFB/MidAmerica
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,259
- On-time performance: 70.93%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 1.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.5%
- Security delay: 0.3%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#18. Orlando, Florida: Orlando International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 143,793
- On-time performance: 70.54%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#17. Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida: Sarasota/Bradenton International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,702
- On-time performance: 70.18%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Aaroncosta3 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dallas, Texas: Dallas Love Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 64,904
- On-time performance: 70.07%
- Air carrier delay: 8.5%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
You may also like: Most popular historic sites in America
stock_photo_world // Shutterstock
#15. San Juan, Puerto Rico: Luis Munoz Marin International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 30,113
- On-time performance: 69.53%
- Air carrier delay: 14.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
eddtoro // Shutterstock
#14. Islip, New York: Long Island MacArthur
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,343
- On-time performance: 69.42%
- Air carrier delay: 11.3%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Steve Pfost/Newsday RM // Getty Images
#13. Worcester, Massachusetts: Worcester Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,342
- On-time performance: 69.30%
- Air carrier delay: 11.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 8.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#12. Flint, Michigan: Bishop International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,057
- On-time performance: 68.76%
- Air carrier delay: 7.2%
- Weather delay: 1.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sanibel sun (talk) // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Concord, North Carolina: Concord Padgett Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,023
- On-time performance: 68.52%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.5%
- Cancelled flights: 4.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
You may also like: US airlines most likely to bump passengers
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 123,026
- On-time performance: 68.47%
- Air carrier delay: 6.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 12.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 5.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#9. West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, Florida: Palm Beach International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 24,603
- On-time performance: 66.98%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 10.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#8. Trenton, New Jersey: Trenton Mercer
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,534
- On-time performance: 66.93%
- Air carrier delay: 10.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#7. Columbus, Ohio: Rickenbacker International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,101
- On-time performance: 63.94%
- Air carrier delay: 9.3%
- Weather delay: 2.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.2%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.7%
- Cancelled flights: 4.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sixflashphoto // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sanford, Florida: Orlando Sanford International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,292
- On-time performance: 61.97%
- Air carrier delay: 8.5%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.9%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 15.3%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
You may also like: Must-drive roads in every state
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#5. St. Petersburg, Florida: St Pete Clearwater International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,886
- On-time performance: 61.49%
- Air carrier delay: 7.4%
- Weather delay: 2.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 10.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 14.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
AProvchy // Shutterstock
#4. Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,946
- On-time performance: 60.34%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 16.8%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: Rafael Hernandez
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,289
- On-time performance: 60.25%
- Air carrier delay: 17.6%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 9.2%
- Security delay: 0.5%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Miguelpr91 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Aspen, Colorado: Aspen Pitkin County Sardy Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,353
- On-time performance: 58.93%
- Air carrier delay: 19.1%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 8.2%
- Diverted flights: 3.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#1. Punta Gorda, Florida: Punta Gorda Airport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,358
- On-time performance: 50.13%
- Air carrier delay: 10.0%
- Weather delay: 1.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 15.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 18.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
You may also like: The most popular hotel chains in America
Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or
psangimino@journalstar.com
On Twitter @psangimino
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.