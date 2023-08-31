The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest has a definite Southeast Nebraska flavor.

While only two of the 16 products are made in Lincoln, several others are from companies based in the area.

The two Lincoln-based products are the Ignis firefighting drone from Drone Amplified and the T-Rex Portable Basketball System from Bison Inc.

Other products from Southeast Nebraska companies are Chocolate Meltaways from Baker Candies in Greenwood; the Invisi-Lug Clay Paver from Endicott Clay Products in Endicott; the M Grills Big M Smoker from Kinney Manufacturing in Beatrice; and the Ram Air Turbine Hub from Collins Aerospace in York.

Another product, the All Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, is made by Rocket Mobility of Columbus, a company that was originally started in Lincoln.

Public voting started Tuesday to whittle the 16 products down to eight quarterfinalists, and you can see all the products and vote for your favorite one at nemanufacturingalliance.com. Voting for the first round continues until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The contest is hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance and powered by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Public Power District.

“We are more than excited to launch the second year of this fun, public and friendly competition,” said Mike Johnson, Nebraska Chamber chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing. “It’s all about highlighting the cool things made right here in our own backyards and the proud, skilled, innovative, and hardworking Nebraskans — our neighbors – who make them."

The winner of the contest will be announced Oct. 10 at the Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista.

Kawasaki took home the inaugural "Coolest Thing" award last year with its Lincoln-built R211 Rail Car.

