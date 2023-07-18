Receipts from gaming taxes rose more than 5% in June following the opening of Nebraska’s third casino in Columbus.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reported $1.35 million in taxes collected in June, up from $1.29 million collected in May.
While the amount of taxes collected at WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort fell 8% and 9.8%, respectively, from the month prior, the opening of Harrah’s Casino in Columbus helped move the statewide total up.
Harrah’s reported $179,000 in gaming taxes from the two weeks it operated in June, according to a monthly report from the gaming commission.
WarHorse Lincoln generated a little more than $764,000 in taxes in June, the commission reported, which is down from $830,951 the month prior despite the start of sports wagering at the casino.
The Grand Island casino generated $414,337 in taxes last month, which was a decline of about $45,000 from May.
Tom Sage, executive director of the gaming commission, said taxes generated through gaming remain steady.
“We think the numbers have been extremely steady,” Sage said. “There was a small dip, but for the most part we are very consistent year-to-date.”
Lincoln and Lancaster County each received roughly $95,500 in taxes generated through casino gaming in June.
Photos: Opening of the Lincoln Warhorse Casino
Tribal Elder and member of the Nebraska Winnebago Tribe's Tribal Council Ken Mallory (left) and Wally Wollesen officially play the first games at WarHorse Casino's opening in Lincoln on Sept. 24.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
People line up Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022 at the entrance to WarHorse Lincoln, the first state-licensed casino to open.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
People line up Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the entrance to WarHorse Lincoln, the first state-licensed casino to open.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Tribal Elder Ken Mallory of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (left) and Wally Wollesen of the Nebraska Horsemen's and Benevolent Association officially play the first games at WarHorse Casino on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Tribal Elder Ken Mallory of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (left) and Wally Wollesen of the Nebraska Horsemen's and Benevolent Association officially play the first games at WarHorse Casino on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Tribal Elder and member of the Nebraska Winnebago Tribe's Tribal Council Ken Mallory officially pulls the casino's first slot machine during the opening ceremony for first state licensed Casino on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, atWarHorse Casino in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
WarHorse Lincoln has placed 51 slot machines in a separate smoking "room" that qualifies as an outdoor space because it is not completely enclosed.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dirt work continues at Lincoln Race Course, where WarHorse Lincoln is preparing to build a casino resort complex with construction extending into 2024.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln will have 433 slot machines, while still leaving space dedicated for betting on simulcast horse races.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
WarHorse Lincoln is the state's first licensed casino.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dirt work continues at Lincoln Race Course, where WarHorse Lincoln is preparing to build a casino resort complex with construction extending into 2024.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Slot machines are seen at the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lincoln Race Course.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Slot machines are seen at the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lincoln Race Course.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
On Saturday, gamblers will walk into the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln for the first time.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
The temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln includes a dedicated space for those wagering on simulcast horse races.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Slot machines at WarHorse Lincoln opened to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Horse race simulcasting screens are seen at the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lincoln Race Course.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Betting kiosks for simulcast wagers are spaced out throughout the temporary casino at WarHorse Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Slot machines at WarHorse Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.