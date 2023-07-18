Receipts from gaming taxes rose more than 5% in June following the opening of Nebraska’s third casino in Columbus.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reported $1.35 million in taxes collected in June, up from $1.29 million collected in May.

While the amount of taxes collected at WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort fell 8% and 9.8%, respectively, from the month prior, the opening of Harrah’s Casino in Columbus helped move the statewide total up.

Harrah’s reported $179,000 in gaming taxes from the two weeks it operated in June, according to a monthly report from the gaming commission.

WarHorse Lincoln generated a little more than $764,000 in taxes in June, the commission reported, which is down from $830,951 the month prior despite the start of sports wagering at the casino.

The Grand Island casino generated $414,337 in taxes last month, which was a decline of about $45,000 from May.

Tom Sage, executive director of the gaming commission, said taxes generated through gaming remain steady.

“We think the numbers have been extremely steady,” Sage said. “There was a small dip, but for the most part we are very consistent year-to-date.”

Lincoln and Lancaster County each received roughly $95,500 in taxes generated through casino gaming in June.

