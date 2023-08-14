Receipts from gaming taxes rose for the second straight month in Nebraska in July, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

The amount of taxes collected at WarHorse Lincoln rose to $841,714.98 — an increase of nearly $88,000 compared with June.

Grand Island Casino Resort collected $440,895.60 in taxes in July, up from about $414,000 in June.

Meanwhile, the Harrah’s Casino in Columbus, which opened its doors in June, ponied up $262,354.62 in taxes in July — an increase of more than $83,000 from its first month.

Together, the three casinos combined to produce nearly $1.545 million in gaming taxes for July, making it the second-best month ever after March.

WarHorse Lincoln saw more than $4.1 million in gross revenue for slots and electronic games played in July, while adding another $82,113.16 in revenue at its sportsbook.

Lincoln and Lancaster County each received roughly $105,000 in taxes generated through casino gaming in July. That brings the year-to-date total to $738,595.

Photos: Opening of the Lincoln Warhorse Casino