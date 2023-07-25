Small businesses in Lancaster County and five other Southeast Nebraska counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The loans are intended to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought, the SBA said in a news release. The other counties where businesses are eligible are Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Pawnee.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

The deadline to apply for the loans is March 24.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, said in the release.

Though higher-than-average rainfall over the past month has helped to alleviate drought conditions somewhat, most areas of eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, are still in a severe drought.

Most counties in the state have been declared either a primary or secondary disaster area because of drought. Lancaster County was declared a primary disaster area in early May.

