Small businesses in Lancaster County and five other Southeast Nebraska counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loans are intended to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought, the SBA said in a news release. The other counties where businesses are eligible are Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe and Pawnee.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.
A dry section of Salt Creek reveals the creek bed underneath in May.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
The deadline to apply for the loans is March 24.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, said in the release.
Though higher-than-average rainfall over the past month has helped to alleviate drought conditions somewhat, most areas of eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, are still in a severe drought.
Most counties in the state have been declared either a primary or secondary disaster area because of drought. Lancaster County was declared a
primary disaster area in early May.
Drone photography of J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Joan Ruskamp, and her husband Steve, operate J & S Feedlot and Farm near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, the couple has had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
The weather report is up in the farm office at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Drone photography of J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Steve Ruskamp loads feed for the cattle at J & S Feedlot and Farm, which he operates with his wife Joan, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, the couple has had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Feed for the cattle at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Father Matthew Gutowski, of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Dodge, Neb., has been saying a special mass for rain since the county is under extreme or exceptional drought.
Father Matthew Gutowski, of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Dodge, Neb., has been saying a special mass for rain since the county is under extreme or exceptional drought.
The farm office at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Joan Ruskamp, and her husband Steve, operate J & S Feedlot and Farm near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, the couple has had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Cattle move to a shade cover at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Bundles of hay at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Joan Ruskamp, and her husband Steve, operate J & S Feedlot and Farm near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, the couple has had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
Father Matthew Gutowski, of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Dodge, Neb., has been saying a special mass for rain since the county is under extreme or exceptional drought.
Feed for the cattle at J & S Feedlot and Farm, with about 2,000 head of cattle, near Dodge, Neb., on Tuesday. With Dodge County under extreme or exceptional drought, owners Joan and Steve Ruskamp have had to adjust how they care for their cattle.
