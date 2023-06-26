Bryan Health on Monday opened a new urgent care clinic in Seward in partnership with Memorial Health Care Systems.

Bryan Urgent Care Seward opened at 510 Bradford St., in a space formerly occupied by Twin Rivers Urgent Care & Family Care.

Lincoln-based Bryan and Seward-based Memorial Health Care each own 50% of the clinic. Bryan Physician Network will operate it and be responsible for staffing, scheduling and billing.

“We saw an opportunity to partner with Bryan Physician Network, who operates urgent cares in Lincoln, as a way to deliver urgent care services through an arrangement that brings years of experience and management in the urgent care area to our community," Roger Reamer, chief executive officer Memorial Health Care, said in a news release.

The clinic will be open weekdays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and offer care for minor illnesses and injuries, such as flu symptoms and sprains and strains. It also has an onsite lab and provides radiology services.

