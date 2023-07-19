Allo completed construction on its 100% fiber-optic network in Milford, the Lincoln-based telecommunications company said Monday, less than a year after it announced the start in August 2022.

Businesses, residents and and local government in Milford will now be able to use Allo's services which include internet, TV and phone solutions over an all-fiber network.

"The addition of a fiber-optic network in Milford means they have future-proofed residents and businesses for all the evolving ways we use technology," ALLO president Brad Moline said in the release.

"Milford joins 35 other gig-ready communities experiencing the Allo Fiber difference," he added.

For more information, visit allofiber.com/milford.

