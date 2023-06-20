There's no question Cary Morwitzer loved her house along U.S. 6 in Ashland. She basked in the history and nostalgia "of my vintage gas station home."

So many memories, she said — bittersweet like the raspberries that grew in abundance from the bushes next to the old house.

It was in that house where she raised two daughters. Her husband of 33 years owned and operated Dean's Auto Body Shop a few feet from the house on a site that had been a gas station until 1972.

Dean Morwitzer opened his shop in 1980 and lived there. He met Cary and they married in 1985.

"It was kind of our honeymoon cottage for a while," she said.

It would become so much more. In 1990, they purchased it from Duke Summers, ensuring the land — and the business — would stay in the family.

For Cary, who grew up on a farm just outside of Ashland and never wanted to be anywhere else, that meant everything.

"This is my home," she said.

Dean died suddenly in March 2019, leaving behind a heartbroken wife who had no intention of ever leaving, even though the house and the shop were badly in need of maintenance work.

"I wanted to stay there as long as I was able to take care of myself," she said. "I never thought about the work that needed to be done on the house."

A year later, she met Phil Ruhlman, the recently retired Gallup executive who saw her property — the house, the old filling station, body shop and shed — as an ideal spot for the steakhouse he'd dreamed of owning since bartending at Misty's while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the late 1970s.

Oxbow Crossing has grown to so much more than Ruhlman's Steakhouse. The 6-acre project located at U.S. 6 and Silver Street, will also feature a 5,300-square-foot Bryan Health Physicians Network care center, an event center, a Runza drive-thru location and a meat market.

In addition, there will also be 48 apartment units built on the site by Omaha-based Red Line Development.

And none of this could have happened without Cary Morwitzer's approval.

She had been approached by other people interested in buying her land, but was always quick to turn down the offers.

That first meeting between her and Phil Ruhlman would begin a back-and-forth relationship — he offered to buy her land and she rejected the offer — that was always cordial and would eventually evolve into trust and serious negotiations.

"I listened to find the things that were keeping her there," he said. "Once I kept hearing those things, it all became possible. I also respected what her husband had built."

When the talks got serious, she brought in her brother, Tom Sherman, a nearby farmer, who advised her to at least consider a deal because of all the repair work her old house needed.

"It started to make sense," she said.

They were close to a deal in early 2022 when Ruhlman offered up his brother and business partner Matt — a Lincoln contractor — to build her a new house anywhere she wanted in Ashland.

The Ruhmans would also pay for the move, taxes on the new house as well as a cash settlement.

But Cary, still tethered to her vintage gas station home — the memories and, believe it or not, the raspberries — needed another sweetener.

"She's got some amazing raspberry bushes," said Phil Ruhlman, who offered to move them to a special spot on the Oxbow Crossing development along a walking path with a bench.

Cary Morwitzer requested that the bench be dedicated to her late husband, and Phil Ruhlman had no problems with that.

"She signed the papers that day," he said.

It took Matt Ruhlman six months to build her house — a 1,300-square-foot ranch-style home with a basement that sits on a hill overlooking Ashland's city pool and splash pad.

"Now that it's summer, kids are over there, playing all the time," she said. "It's fun to watch."

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023