Someone who bought a 2by2 lottery ticket is $22,000 richer this morning.

The Nebraska Lottery said Tuesday morning that a ticket sold at the Pac N Save grocery store in Seward matched all four winning numbers in Monday's 2by2 drawing.

The winning numbers were Red 02, 04, and White 20, 23. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

