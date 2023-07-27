The Nebraska National Guard, two of the state's largest electric utilities and one of its largest banks have announced the successful completion of a two-week cyber security exercise.

Cyber Tatanka was a partnership between the Guard, Nebraska Public Power District, Lincoln Electric System and Union Bank & Trust. It also included dozens of other organizations in companies from Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, Vermont and Pennsylvania. Also participating were members of the Czech Armed Forces Cyber Command and the Ukraine Ministry of Defense.

As part of the exercise, 150 cyber security professionals practiced defending against cyber-attacks in a controlled environment.

"This exercise is both unique and extremely valuable to the various teams that handle cyber security on a daily basis, but don’t deal with cyber-attacks at the level or intensity experienced in the drill,” NPPD Cyber Security Governance, Risk, and Assurance Manager Lourdes Herling said in a news release. “Getting a chance to practice our response to these scenarios in a controlled environment ensures we are better prepared to respond to any potential cyber threats in the future.”

