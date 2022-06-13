 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Watch now: Wastewater surveillance serves as early indicator of COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
NewsVu: Watch now: Wastewater COVID-19 surveillance

WATCH: A partnership between two government entities helped track COVID transmission. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

This month marks a year of partnership between the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department to help track the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

When the pandemic began more than two years ago, local agencies began tracking the number of cases through tests that took days to produce a result.

Testing is much faster today, and it also takes less time to track the transmission of the virus in communities thanks to wastewater testing.

The idea to use wastewater as an indictor of transmission of COVID-19 came from its use in tracking cases of viral diseases in prior years, such as the flu.

Lincoln's Wastewater Treatment Facility at 2400 Theresa St. has been using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing to help indicate where the community's risk dial will be for the following week.

PCR is a rapid test to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus.

People are also reading…

As individuals with COVID-19 shed particles from the virus in their feces, these virus particles can be detected in the water.

Since June 2021, the wastewater treatment facility has been collecting 48 samples each day for testing.

Wastewater surveillance tour , 6.13

Todd Boling, superintendent of water resource recovery facilities, talks about a wastewater sampling machine Monday at Lincoln's Wastewater Treatment Facility at 2400 Theresa St. 

Those samples, collected from a pipe at their Grit Collection Center, are taken into their lab for wastewater analysis. Smaller samples are placed in a bag, frozen and sent to Biobot Analytics in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

While each sample costs $350 for analysis, the testing is funded through federal COVID-19 relief.

Wastewater surveillance tour , 6.13

Empty sample tubes to be used for collecting wastewater for COVID-19 surveillance.

Within two to three days, results are sent back and the data is sent to the Health Department and LTU.

Though not 100% accurate, “wastewater testing through Biobot is still proven to be quite a good correlation with our human testing results," said Scott Holmes, manager of the Health Department's environmental public health division.

Wastewater surveillance tour , 6.13

Scott Frogge, manager of laboratory services, holds up sample tubes to be used for COVID-19 surveillance Monday at Lincoln's Wastewater Treatment Facility at 2400 Theresa St. 

The Health Department is able to examine the wastewater data alongside lab and hospitalization data to provide insight into transmission in Lincoln and Lancaster County. It's one of several parameters the Health Department uses to review the transmission of COVID-19, and is generally an early indicator of larger trends in the community.

“What we have found over the past year of COVID-19 testing is that wastewater testing has somewhat preceded the changes in numbers in our human testing sites," said Todd Boling, superintendent of water resource recovery facilities for LTU.

More Lincoln students showed up late to class — or not at all — in wake of pandemic
Pandemic forced Nebraskans to innovate
Lancaster County reports COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lincoln
Nebraska auditor finds issues with Nomi Health TestNebraska contract

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

Herbster, Slama case set for hearing Tuesday

The legal battle between former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday in front of a District Court judge.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News