Watch now: Wastewater surveillance serves as early indicator of COVID-19 cases

This month marks a year of partnership between the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department to help track the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

When the pandemic began more than two years ago, local agencies began tracking the number of cases through tests that took days to produce a result.

Testing is much faster today, and it also takes less time to track the transmission of the virus in communities thanks to wastewater testing.

The idea to use wastewater as an indictor of transmission of COVID-19 came from its use in tracking cases of viral diseases in prior years, such as the flu.

Lincoln's Wastewater Treatment Facility at 2400 Theresa St. has been using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing to help indicate where the community's risk dial will be for the following week.

PCR is a rapid test to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus.

As individuals with COVID-19 shed particles from the virus in their feces, these virus particles can be detected in the water.

Since June 2021, the wastewater treatment facility has been collecting 48 samples each day for testing.

Those samples, collected from a pipe at their Grit Collection Center, are taken into their lab for wastewater analysis. Smaller samples are placed in a bag, frozen and sent to Biobot Analytics in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

While each sample costs $350 for analysis, the testing is funded through federal COVID-19 relief.

Within two to three days, results are sent back and the data is sent to the Health Department and LTU.

Though not 100% accurate, “wastewater testing through Biobot is still proven to be quite a good correlation with our human testing results," said Scott Holmes, manager of the Health Department's environmental public health division.

The Health Department is able to examine the wastewater data alongside lab and hospitalization data to provide insight into transmission in Lincoln and Lancaster County. It's one of several parameters the Health Department uses to review the transmission of COVID-19, and is generally an early indicator of larger trends in the community.

“What we have found over the past year of COVID-19 testing is that wastewater testing has somewhat preceded the changes in numbers in our human testing sites," said Todd Boling, superintendent of water resource recovery facilities for LTU.

